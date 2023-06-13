GREENUP The reapportionment of the county’s commissioner districts is now complete and will go into effect on Nov. 8, the day after the general election.
FIVCO’s Eric Patton said a small section between Short White Oak Road and Ky. 207 will see roughly 300 voters shifted from District 1 to District 3.
According to a small report submitted by Patton, the recommended population levels in the district should fall between 11,689 and 12,477 people.
Under the current maps, 12,570 people are in District 1, nearly 100 more than the recommendation. District 3 has 11,591 people, nearly 100 fewer than the recommendation.
Under the reapportionment, District 2 will remain the same.
The map shows the district shift from District 1 to District 3 will start in Flatwoods near the Ky. 207 and Ky. 693 intersection and extend to the intersection of Ky. 207 and Ky. 503, keeping pretty much along the road.