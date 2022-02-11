CATLETTSBURG After 22 years on the bench, Boyd County District Court Judge Gerald D. Reams said it’s time he hang up the robe and lay down the gavel.
Serving since January 2000, the 71-year-old judge said he chose not to run again this year, citing the physical and mental demands becoming tougher over the years.
“It’s a demanding job, you’re on 24/7 a year,” he said. “You do EPO work, you do felony arraignments, you all the juvenile hearings, probate, domestic relations. It’s never-ending.”
Reams said he didn’t want to serve half a term and retire because he has “so much respect for the job, because it’s been so good to me.”
“When I turned 65, I started thinking about not running again,” Reams said. “But I went ahead and did. If I were to run this time, I would be 75 by the time my term was complete. I think now we have at least one candidate with the necessary background in District Court to keep this system moving efficiently.”
Reams said he intends to see the rest of years out with his wife, traveling the country and visiting his grandbabies. Looking back on the job, Reams said he was most proud of showing up to work everyday and ensuring the court system kept cases moving.
“Myself and Judge Reese, got it down to a system,” he said. “If you don’t watch out, it’ll get backed up and get away from you before you know it.”
The two candidates vying for the open seat are assistant county attorney Devon Reams — the judge’s daughter — and long-serving Domestic Relations Commissioner Anna Ruth.
Devon Reams said she’s been interested in the law since she was a child, when she would spend time in her father’s law office after school. Deciding to pursue law when she went to college was “a natural progression.”
Since working as an Assistant County Attorney — handling all misdemeanor cases — Reams said she is in District Court all the time as a prosecutor. She also handles juvenile cases, ranging from truancy to crimes to dependency neglect and abuse cases, she said.
“All I do is district court, so it’s a very natural progression for me to become a judge,” she said. “The district court handles a huge variety of cases, so working in the district court has shown me the different facets of the court. Juvenile law and procedures change frequently, so I’ve learned how to handle those changes in the 600 or so cases I’ve had over the last eight years.”
In addition to working day in and day out in the district court, Reams said she would bring a “fair temperament” to the facts of the cases, stating all creeds, class and races walk through the doors of district court.
“We have to put our prejudices and biases aside and apply the laws to the facts of the case,” she said. “That’s the bottom line.”
Ruth said she has practiced law since 1991 and has served as the domestic relations commissioner for the circuit court since 1998.
At first, she was a high school math teacher, then she decided to go back to school for a law degree.
Like her opponent, Ruth said her father motivated her to pursue the law.
“My father said I would end up becoming a lawyer, because I would argue with him morning, noon and night,” she said with a laugh. “I think it’s that and the love of working with people that drew me to this profession.”
In private practice, Ruth said she primarily focused on family law, handling custody disputes and divorces. However, she also worked in criminal law and drafted wills, trusts, probates and guardianships in her legal career.
As a domestic relations commissioner, Ruth said she hears the evidence in custody and family issues and makes rulings according to the law. Over the years Ruth said she has gained “a lot of experience, wisdom, patience and a great knowledge of human nature,” all attributes fit for the bench.
“You have to have that as a judge,” she said. “I love people and I think it’s important to be respectful and to listen to people. I’ve always said everybody deserves their day in court. Every case is different and no two sets of facts are exactly the same.”
