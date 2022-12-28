CATLETTSBURG In the 162 years of Boyd County's existence, a woman has never served on the bench as a judge.
That is until Jan. 2, 2023, when newly elected district court Judge Devon Reams will be sworn in and sitting on the bench.
Reams, daughter of retiring judge Gerald Reams, said her election to the bench will help "modernize the court."
"When we look at the court system, people want to see people from different backgrounds up there," she said. "It modernizes the court and reflects who our citizens are."
Reams continued, "There's a group of young little ladies who are growing up right now — I have two young daughters myself — and when they see someone like them on the bench, they know they can do it, too."
Part of a district court judge's duties is to oversee juvenile justice matters — Reams, who previously worked as a prosecutor in those cases while working at the county attorney's office — said bringing a woman's perspective to the court can help.
"I found that when I was a prosecutor, I could work with the families in ways men might not would have," Reams said. "I think having a different perspective helps relate to the people coming before me in court."
Reams — who is currently in the home stretch of tying up loose ends and closing out her practice — said she's ready to get to work on the bench.
"It's going to be an adjustment, but I know if I work hard and do my very best to make our courts accessible, open and impartial, I'll get settled in," Reams said. "It's going to be a little weird sitting on the other side of the bench, but I'll get used to it."
