SUMMIT Students at Boyd County Middle School got a dose of how their future might look at the school’s annual Reality Store, and educational event put on through a partnership with Boyd County 4H.
Youth Service Center Coordinator Traci Caldwell said 4H brings in volunteers and sets up tables that each student visits to get a glimpse into how their work now will affect their financial future post education. “It is for eighth-grade students only, and it is to teach them about real life situations,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said each student begins by visiting the guidance counselor where they are given a card based on their current GPA in school.
“That shows them how much money they are going to make out in the real world,” Caldwell said.
Then students visit tables where they find out how much they will be expected to spend on groceries, insurance, internet, cell phones, vehicles, as well as expenses such as children and child care.
”It includes things like mortgages, taxes and all the ‘fun’ stuff of life,” Caldwell said with a laugh.
“After all of that, they will see how much money they have left,” she said. “Or if they have any money left.”
Becky Stahler, the Boyd County 4H Youth Development agent, said the 4H Reality Store lets eighth-graders look at life at 25, and how much that life will cost them compared to how much they will be able to earn.
“They have a real job and a real paycheck, but they have to qualify for that paycheck based on their GPA,” Stahler said. “The students go to their counselors and tell them their dream job, then the grades tell if they qualify for those jobs, and if they don’t qualify, the counselors help them determine what they are qualified to do and the pay they can expect to receive.”
Stahler said that the dream “jobs” can be in any field, whether degree-based or trade-based, but the student has to qualify. And a large factor of the potential income versus expense, she said, ends up being how many children the student has in the hypothetical “real” world.
“And the number of children is determined randomly, from one to three kids,” Stahler said. “And child care is a real calculation.”
The service has to be paid for, and it can’t be assumed that grandparents or other family members would provide those services for free.
Student Ethan Crum said he is looking forward to a career as an Equine Veterinarian. He has been involved in 4H for some time, and is familiar with traveling to those types of events.
“I think the Reality Store will help everyone out and give them a taste of what the real world is like,” Crum said. The cost that surprised him the most, he said, was insurance — and the different types of insurance he would need to purchase. Crum also said the experience will help him pay more attention to the expenses incurred while traveling to show horses in Ohio and West Virginia.
Laura Grace Chaffin, also a student at Boyd County Middle School, said she is interested in going to law school and becoming a lawyer. She said her coach in school is a role model, and she is a lawyer, so she became interested in that field.
“I was very surprised by what things cost,” Chaffin said. “Because I don’t have enough money to buy groceries!” she laughed after completing visits to the tables representing bills and costs. “I’m going to have to work hard, go to school and make some money, because life costs a lot of money.”
