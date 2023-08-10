CANNONSBURG Marathon Petroleum Company officials presented a $50,000 check to leaders from Jobs for America’s Graduates Kentucky (JAG KY) on Thursday afternoon in the Boyd County High School auditorium.
JAG KY has 83 programs in high schools and middle schools throughout Kentucky, serving more than 4,750 students.
In northeastern Kentucky, JAG KY programs are in Boyd, Greenup, Fleming, Rowan, Elliott, Menifee and Morgan counties.
“We work with students to provide leadership opportunities for them to learn the skills to be able to job-shadow, and go out into the community where students can find jobs in their back yards,” said George Stafford, JAG KY’s executive director. “Those students don’t have to leave their home area.”
Stafford said students who take the credit-elective JAG class earn a credit each year they enroll in the class. They learn employability skills.
Christy Ford is in her third year as the JAG Specialist at Boyd County. She talked positively about the program as several of her students listened from their auditorium seats.
Todd Sandifer, Marathon Petroleum Marine President, said it was essentially a win-win situation for MPC to be able to donate $50,000 to JAG KY.
“It’s really hard to find a program or group that provides them with the skills necessary just to walk into the work force and be ready,” Sandifer said. “They’re ready to go. They come in, they’ve got good communication skills. They pride themselves on their students being ready to work and ready to learn.”
Stafford said it’s important to direct students to job opportunities that don’t steer them away from home.
“We want to see those students stay here and make this region better,” Stafford said. “Several high schools are going to benefit from this (donation).”
Sandifer said it’s evident that JAG KY is for students who don’t want to go to college or have barriers that prevent them from doing so.
“A lot of our work force is designed for that someone,” he said.
Sandifer, Marine Repair Facility Manager Griff Mason and MPC Training Specialist Jason Gollihue presented the big check to JAG KY’s Stafford and Greg Conley, Director of Development.
