EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final of a series of stories with a purpose of preparing voters for the May 17 primary election.
The 2022 primary for the Greenup County Clerk has two Democrat candidates — Thomas Crump and Kim Fannin-Mullins.
The Republican candidate, Andrew Imel, is unopposed in the primary, and will face the winner of the primary in the general election this fall.
Crump is a Greenup County native who said it has always been his goal to serve the public. Crump has been involved with the Greenup County education system for 33 years and is on the verge of retiring, but he said that he is still wanting to work and serve the county. Crump also said he has been considering a bid for the county clerk position for some time as a means to continue serving the county.
“I always said that when Pat Hieneman retired, I was going to run,” Crump said.
Hieneman is retiring.
Crump’s service to the education system is something he said gives him experience to fill the clerk’s position. He has been the Principal of Argillite Elementary for 16 years, and the past two years of his career has been as Director of Transportation for the school system. Both positions, he said, have taught him the value of managing resources including budgets and employees. Crump said he will use all of his experience to benefit the county if elected.
“I will serve the people of Greenup County and do everything I can to support our future,” he said.
Kim Fannin-Mullins is also a Greenup County native who grew up in South Shore and attended Greenup High School. She began working at the Greenup County Clerk’s Office in 1986, beginning a career there that spanned 30 years. During that time, she worked 14 years at the clerk’s office in Greenup, 11 years at the Flatwoods branch, and five years at the South Shore branch.
“I have worked at each branch office, and in every department of the clerk’s office,” she said.
Mullins said she wants to apply her experience to the clerk’s position, and said that being trained and having experience working in every department will help her to better serve the needs of the county. She said it has always been her dream to serve Greenup County as Clerk, and she has dedicated her entire career to preparing for the position.
“Pat Hieneman trained me, and I really like the way she has done things over the years,” she said. “And I would like to continue doing things that way to help Greenup County in the future.”