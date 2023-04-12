CANNONSBURG The career fairs start coming and they don’t stop coming this time of year.
Boyd County High School was the next stop for several local businesses and community members to spread the word of opportunities for students close to graduation.
With their future endeavors to be decided in the next month, senior after senior entered Boyd County’s gym to a labyrinth of lined tables including representatives from multiple universities and areas of concentration.
The sound of a taser could be heard from across the gym coming from a line of giggling students near correctional officers from the Boyd County Detention Center. Beside them, a coroner gurney sat next to a deputy with evidence markers scattered across the table.
Fittingly enough, Neal-Kilgore and Collier Funeral Homes were offering up job advice across the way.
For those not particularly enticed by the death industry, there were plenty of other options ranging from early childhood education to engineering to nursing to welding to the Air Force, Marine Corps or the Army.
Transylvania University, Morehead State University, Eastern Kentucky University and Ashland Community and Technical College also sent representatives to discuss financial aid and a multitude of degree options with students.
Sid Nelson and Chris Gullett with Indiana Kentucky and Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters (IKORCC) experienced a decent turnout of interested students with questions on how to apply.
Nelson said many of the students already had some experience with the council from vocational schooling offered at Boyd County.
IKORCC offers apprenticeships in carpentry and millwright. The four-year program is almost free as students “earn where you learn.”
Apprentices must pay for books, which is estimated at about $100 a year.
The apprenticeship is transferrable and recognized by other large companies, Gullett said.
While senior inspirations were certainly the aim of the day, juniors and sophomores also participated.
Students were required to visit their top 10 spots, ask questions and to obtain a signature from community and business representatives.