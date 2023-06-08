ASHLAND Members of the Ashland City Commission let loose their inner children Thursday at a playground dedication at Dawson Park.
Prior to the cutting of the ribbon, Commissioner Amanda Clark took a test drive on the monkey bars, while after the ceremonial clip Commissioner Marty Gute made sure the swings weren't squeaking.
Mayor Matt Perkins said the refurbishing of one playground next to the pool and the installation of a new one was part of a push started in 2021 to upgrade the playgrounds citywide.
"We've spent more than $1 million to update seven playgrounds in this city," he said. "We wanted to make sure our playground equipment was updated to accommodate all children."
Perkins continued, "I know one of my favorite childhood memories was going to the playground, so we as a commission wanted to make sure we could continue that for the children in our community. We want to promote a good healthy lifestyle through outdoor play."
Perkins said one of the goals for next year is to renovate the Dawson Pool to make it handicap-accessible.
Parks Director Sean Murray said he appreciated the mayor's and commissioners' support in improving the quality of life in Ashland.
"The mayor and commissioners have improved the quality of life not only for this city, but for this region," Murray said. "This will bring more people here for all the recreation opportunities this city has to offer."
