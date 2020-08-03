CANNONSBURG Starting the school year with a supply of new, freshly sharpened pencils, unsmudged notebooks and still-blank composition books is important to children, and the family resource and youth service centers in Boyd County are not letting a pandemic stand in the way of meeting the need.
The annual Readifest for students in the Boyd County School District will go on this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic — as a drive-through.
The Readifest will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Boyd County High School, and staffers of the district’s family resource and youth service centers will be waiting outside to hand out supplies. The district has requested that those attending not leave their cars.
The Readifest provides free school supplies and other things to children that need them, and has been a fixture in the district for years. “It’s always needed, and I think that with job losses and people scaling back, it’s more needed this year,” Superintendent Bill Boblett said.
When cars approach the high school, there will be a registration area where staffers will verify enrollment and then direct cars to the handout area at the front of the school, said Family Resource Center West coordinator Ruth Ellen Chaney. In addition to school supplies there will be hygiene items and, while they last, cleaning supplies.
The school and hygiene supplies will be packaged so staffers can hand them into cars with minimal contact, she said.
School supplies will include notebook paper, composition books, pencils, colored pencils, glue sticks, scissors, folders and other classroom necessities.
The event usually includes a cross-section of area agencies that provide social services and resources. This year, rather than bringing agency representatives, the district asked the agencies to send informational packets, which will be packaged and distributed with the other supplies, Chaney said.
Any child from preschool to 12th grade enrolled in the Boyd County district is eligible. Staffers also will be providing bag lunches for all children 18 and under.
There also will be a clothing giveaway at the Cornerstone Church, which is adjacent to the high school.
The district believes the event is vital despite the pandemic, Chaney said. “Some of our familes rely on it. Children are returning to school Aug. 26 and we want them to be ready and excited. We hope this will bring some normalcy back to the chool year and be a kickoff to a positive school year for our students.”