While it’s not truly autumn yet, the pumpkin spice lovers are ready for colorful leaves and sweater weather. The Tri-State appears to be ready for them, too, with a variety of seasonal activities, some scary and others, not so much.
Midnite Malice Haunted House
5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland
Previously operating as Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams in Ironton, Midnite Malice Haunted House will open Sept. 23.
“We feel that it is time to do something different that lets us explore different themes and experiences,” Allison Tucker, an operator of the activity, said. “We are excited to bring this haunt to the Boyd County area with a fresh new leadership and we are ready to scare the pants off of the Tri-State area!”
The house will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through October. Admission is $10.
Bogie’s Haunted House
1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland
Bogie’s will open on Sept. 30 and will continue scaring visitors every Friday and Saturday night through October from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Cost is $10 per person. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
The Cinema at Camp Landing
The theater began offering scary movies in August and will continue to do so through October.
A new themed drink will be featured each week to coordinate with the featured horror movie.
Ticket purchases may be made at the cinema concession stand or at CinemaCampLanding.com.
The following is a schedule of movies:
Sept. 16 — “Prince of Darkness.”
Sept. 23 — “Vacancy.”
Sept. 30 — “Smile.”
Oct. 7 — “The Ring.”
Oct. 14 — “Halloween Ends.”
Oct. 21 — “Nightmare on Elm Street.”
Oct. 28 — “Prey for the Devil.”
Fall Festival
1400 College Ave., Ashland.
Ashland Community & Technical College’s Fall Festival will be from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
Games, face painting, crafts, food and prizes are planned. Admission is a donation to Pathfinder Pantry, which is on campus. At 8 p.m., a screening of “Hocus Pocus” will be offered.
Highlands Museum and Discovery Center
Ashland
With artifacts from photographs to potential murder weapons, the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center’s exhibit titled “Creepy Collections: Our Most Spooky Artifacts” arrives just in time for the scary season.
The exhibit examines death practices of the 19th century and features mourning clothing, embalming tables and post-mortem photography. The show runs through January on the mezzanine.
For more information, call the museum at (606) 329-8888.
”Spookley: The Square Pumpkin: The Musical”
Ritter Park Amphitheater, Huntington.
“Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical” tells the story of a square pumpkin living in a round pumpkin patch on Holiday Hill Farm. Shunned by the other pumpkins, Spookley is befriended by Edgar, Allan and Poe, three hilarious spiders who convince him that, square or not, he has a right to be the Pick of the Patch.
The one-hour show will be presented at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 by Huntington Area Regional Theater. Admission is $5 per person at the gate.
For more information, call (304) 696-5954.
The West Russell ScareHouse
1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods
This haunted school house at the bottom of Wheeler Hill will be open from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday in October. Admission is $15 per person. This year, the amusement adds more animatronics and a black-out, no escape room, plus a few secrets.
A concession stand will be open and T-shirts and glow sticks will be available.
For more information, call (606) 615-8800 or email boydcountyproperties@gmail.com.
Lakeside Haunted Hayride
202 Private Road 90, Ironton
Rides begin at dark, but tickets go on sale at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, which are $10, will be sold until 11 p.m. and the event will close after the last ticketholder enters.
For more information, call (740) 646-9116.
Heritage Harvest Tour
Ky. 3, Boyd and Lawrence counties
This annual tour meant to educate about Appalachian culture also is a beautiful drive in the country with stops for shopping, noshing and playing.
The tour will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24, rain or shine. Shopping will include autumn decorations, jams and jellies, honey, apple butter and sorghum, handmade soaps, lotions, candles and other handcrafted items.
Some of the historic churches on the tour will offer delicious, old-fashioned meals.
For more information, call (606) 673-9495, email laura.opell@uky.edu or visit the Facebook page.
Greenup Old Fashion Days
The event will begin with a parade at 4 p.m. Oct. 1, beginning at First Baptist Church, 1116 E. Main St.
Kentucky Apple Festival
Main Street, Paintsville
The three-day festival, set for Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, will offer a variety of vendors and beloved fair food, including Tiger Ears and fried apple pies.
The theme this yuear is “Apple Tradition with a Country A-Peel.”
For more information and updates, visit kyapplefest.org.
Witch and Wizard Full Moon Glow Float
Grayson Lake State Park
The lake offers a free Halloween Float from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8, renting clear kayaks and clear paddle boards with LED glow lights. Equipment will be at the Grayson Getaways Campground.
The lake is at 314 Grayson Lake State Park Road in Olive Hill. For more information, call (606) 474-9727 or email steven.kennedy@ky.gov.
Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark
6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington
Haunted Majestic is a floating haunted attraction near Huntington.
Carter’s BBQ will sell food; special guests horror author London Blue; prop and costume designer Cheralyn Lambeth; and Grady Stiles III, best known as Son of Lobster Boy, will make appearances on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Eddie Armbrister’s World of Wonder, Magic and Illusion Show will be Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 7 and 8.
Alto Design Zombie Face Painting will be offered on Oct. 1 and 8.
The original Mystery Machine will be on display Oct. 7 and 8, with visits from horror actress Sharon Ceccatti Hill, “Dawn of the Dead” actor Gary Marlatt, and horror biker Joe Shelby.
Actress Amy Lynn Best of “The Resurrection Game” and horror author and journalist Mike Watt will be at the Majestic on Oct. 14 and 15.
In addition, The Fire Felon, a nationally known fire entertainer, will perform on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct,. 22 in the pavilion area. The Reptile House and Rescue will be on hand each open night and will feature a 16-foot-long python, various other reptiles and and amphibians.
General admission is $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20
For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
Funotberfest
Garyson
The celebration, hosted by the Grayson Rotary Club, will start at 11 a.m. Oct. 1 on Park Street and will include a chili cookoff, inflatables, pumpkin decorating, face painting, character meet and greet, not-so-haunted house, a light show, pet and people constume contests, scarecrow contest, silent auction and trunk or treat. T-shirt preorders are being accepted.
For more information, call or text (606) 316-0874.
Annual Woodland Cemetery Historic Walk
Woodland Cemetery, Ironton
Every year, visitors learn history and enjoy the crisp, fall air at the Woodland Cemetery Historic Walk. This year’s event will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24. This event, hosted by the Lawrence County Ohio Historical Society, is free and appropriate for all ages. The cemetery is at 824 Lorain St.
Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction
335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va.
Twelvepole Manor is considered an “intense” haunted attraction and is owned and operated by Shannon Ramey, Travis Robinson and Toney Atkins.
Opening on Sept. 23, the house will be open on Fridays and Saturdays until Nov. 5.
Ticket sales are from 7 p.m. to midnight. General admission is $20, with fast passes $35 each.
For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
West Virginia Pumpkin Festival
One Pumpkin Way, Milton, W.Va.
No scares here, but the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival offers all the essentials to lovers of the season, including a parade, pageant, vendors, contest, a corn maze and, of course, pumpkins. The festival is set for Oct. 6 through 9.
For more information, call (304) 743-8774 or email president@wvpumpkinpark.com.
Fallsburg Fearplex
5877 Ky. 3, Louisa.
Fallsburg Haunted House/Fallsburg Fearplex is a haunted attraction that has been in operation since 1987, and has expanded to include five attractions.
For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
Fear On The Farm
8325 Winfield Road, Winfield
Fear on the Farm will include Bloody Mary’s Nightmare Haunted House and Virtual Reality Haunted House. The farm will be open through November on Friday and Saturday nights from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Oct. 14 will be Monster Mash weekend; Oct. 21 and 22 will be Rocky Horror Picture Show weekend; Oct. 28 will be Devil’s Night, with Oct. 29 as Trick or Treat. Nov. 4 and 5 are the final fall weekend of fear and Dec. 9 and 10 will offer “Twas The Fright Before Christmas.”
For more information, call (304) 437-2860 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
CK AutumnFest
Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va.
More than 3,000 pumpkins will be displayed at The Pumpkin House in Ceredo, the centerpiece of CK AutumnFest.
The event will include a parade, decoration contests, food and craft vendors and more.
For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
The Secrets of Spring Hill Cemetery
Huntington
This free, historical guided tour will be offered Oct. 4 and 6 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the cemetery office. Refreshments to follow. Call (304) 696-05954.
Pumpkin Party
St. Cloud Commons, Huntington
Treats, festive music and fun are on tap at Pumpkin Party, slated for 6 p.m. Oct. 11 and 13 at St. Cloud Commons in Huntington. Admission: $10. For more information, call (304) 696-05954.
Halloween Candy Crane Drop
Huntington
Sweets will fall from the sky during this event, set for noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 in Huntington’s Ritter Park. Touch a Truck, inflatables and face painting are among the scheduled activities. For more information, call (304) 696-05954.
The Charleston Ballet
The dance troupe will begin its 67th season with “Dracula: The Seduction” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 at Maier Performance Hall in Charleston.
The story follows Miranda, a gypsy maiden, as she falls under a hypnotic spell by the mysterious Count Dracula. Soon she and her fellow gypsies are trapped in a nightmare they seemingly cannot escape. Composed by Emmy and Grammy nominee Anthony DiLorenzo, this ballet returns as a new audience favorite.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Clay Center Box Office in person, online at ticket.theclaycenter.org, or by phone at (304) 561-3570. Tickets are $35 for students/seniors and $40 for adults and are general seating. Tickets purchased online or by phone will incur a surcharge.