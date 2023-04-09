CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Extension Office will offer a new, free program for children at the end of the month.
The Reading Trail, which will be on April 29 in Central Park, is designed for kindergarteners through second-graders. Special needs children may visit the trail from 9 to 10 a.m.; the trail is open to all from 10 a.m. to noon.
Susy Grimmett, nutrition education program/SNAP-Ed assistant senior, said participants will follow a paved trail around the gazebo, finding pages of the book “If You Plant A Seed” to read as they go, with assistants at each post to help children who need it.
Grimmett said about 2,000 fliers have been distributed about the event, but she said they don’t have an idea how many children will show up.
“I think (children will enjoy it) simply because the characters in the book are an adorable rabbit and a mouse and that will appeal to them,” she said. “There will be a costumed bunny plus they will get to plant their own tomato plant, take it home and watch it grow. It will be something that’s their investment, also.”
Lori Bowling, Boyd County Extension agent for horticulture, and Master Gardeners will help children with their planting.
Grimmett said she will be giving children a vegetable coloring book and small packet of crayons. Participants also will have a make-and-take bird feeder and a scavenger hunt in the park. About 20 community organizations will partner with the extension agency and will have booths at the event.
For more information, call the extension office at (606) 739-5184.