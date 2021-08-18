The Lawrence County Public Library might as well be brand new. The renovation remodeled almost everything, except for the outside walls. Those are about the only things that stayed structurally.
The library had a good amount of space before construction began sitting at 12,000 square feet, but the usability was lacking. The need was known in 2014 when library director Carlie Pelfrey was hired into her position.
Pelfrey explained that she along with the board began constructing a five-year plan with five main goals, which included the remodel in 2014. The plan would cover 2015 to 2020.
The remodel came about due to known issues, which included security and safety issues largely due to lack of proper lighting and visibility inside and outside the building. A lack of accessibility for patrons with mobility issues was another large problem that would be addressed. Technology issues, lack of collection and public meeting space were also set to be addressed.
“We wanted to provide more useable space, especially for children, but for everybody, the whole public,” said Pelfrey. “We wanted to limit the amount of hard wall space we had in this building so it can grow and expand without the need for more construction in the future.”
In 2014, Pelfrey began researching and attending conferences with the board president at the time. They found an architect who’s body of work they liked and reflected the goals. OPN Architects, based out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, completed a feasibility study in November 2017.
“It addressed all the issues that we already knew we had, but it was a great way to get that on paper and really look at the numbers that way,” said Pelfrey.
In addition to the architect’s study, census data, populations studies were studied and used to come up with a plan to allow the building to best serve the county for the next 10, 15 and 20 years, said Pelfrey.
The space grew to just under 17,000 square-feet. Wasted space on porticos was glassed in and a 5,000 square-foot children’s wing was added on, said Pelfrey.
“Even though we added quite a bit of space, it was really just a matter of reworking the space we already had, make it work for us,” the library director said.
There are now five individual study rooms, an increase from one before. There are now three public meeting areas, where there used to only be one. The library now has three public points of entry, where there was only one. Plus an added amount of accessibility inside and out for those patrons with mobility challenges, said Pelfrey.
The reworked space included many upgrades.
“We upgraded all the technology, all the systems, everything from the servers to the HVAC system,” said Pelfrey.
A streamlined service model allows for self-check, self-print, fax and copy, along with a pay option. Patrons can utilize a drive-up return, or take advantage of the added parking and head inside.
The new building cost a total of $3.6 million, which Pelfrey said was funded through revenue that was already accrued, savings and other accounts.
“We did not finance the project, we paid cash,” said Pelfrey. “We did not raise tax rates, I know a lot of people were really concerned about that at the time. We actually lowered our rates. We’ve lowered our rates every year since 2017. It worked out really well for us, we were fortunate to be able to do that.”
The groundbreaking began in April 2019, and the library reopened its doors with a drive-thru circus in October 2020. From there, the library has seen success.
“We are doing our programs again after having been closed or with limited services for so long,” said the director. “The summer was out the roof for programming, our numbers were incredible and we’re really excited to have people in this building again.”
The library served over 8,000 meals in its summer feed program for those 18 and under.
“It’s so wonderful to see people using this building for what it always should have been,” said Pelfrey.
She hopes to be more inventive in programming and events soon, but that will depend on the pandemic.
“We can’t be as creative as we want to be,” she said. “I hope we can soon. I think we all hope for that in every area of life right now. But we had a fantastic summer and I hope that we can continue that trajectory in the future.”
Pelfey shared that she has seen a great number of libraries and the Lawrence County Public Library is unique. That was the goal, to have something unlike any other in eastern Kentucky.
Pelfrey has spent a great deal of time in libraries across Kentucky. She also took time on every leisure or family trip whether it be to Florida, Colorado, Wyoming or Montana, visiting the public libraries to research and bring the best ideas home to Louisa.