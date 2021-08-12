CANNONSBURG Boyd County Schools held its 28th Annual Readifest Wednesday morning at Boyd County High School. Students and parents were able to drive through and receive school supplies and hygiene items as well as other goodies.
Food services provided breakfast and a hot lunch for everyone that came through, said Jenny Caperton, Coordinator of Boyd County Family Resource Center East.
About 40 agencies were there to provide services or goodies and information about what they offer. Pathways was there greeting kids, Regroup Mental Health Services was meeting families and King’s Daughters was present giving immunizations and physicals, said Caperton.
A church in Cannonsburg gave vouchers for kids to get a brand new pair of shoes. Caperton said she wasn’t sure of the number they gave away, but said she believed they were prepared to give away hundreds of new pairs.
The event is nearing the three-decade mark, and is a well-known community event with a lot of involvement, said Caperton.
“We have local churches that buy some of the supplies that go towards it,” she said. “We just have people that love the program. It’s kind of like a great, big youth back-to-school event where everybody gets together.”
The event has been different than the usual over the past two years as it moved to a drive-thru format, but that hasn’t stopped the success.
Caperton explained that the event used to include a hair stylist, Walmart vision center and other similar booths as well as more clothing being distributed. Those things have been cut back on to focus on school supplies and work in the drive-thru format.
The drive-thru event brought out more people, even though the offerings were different.
“Both things are good and both have a few problems, but overall everyone loves the program,” said Caperton.
The program doesn’t target one segment of the community. It’s not based on income or anything. There’s one stipulation: you must be a preschool through 12th grade student in the Boyd County School System, that’s it.
Having the event is getting people excited for the start of school. Boyd goes back Aug. 26.
“Everybody’s excited,” said Caperton. “A lot of folks have said, ‘We can’t wait to get back, we don’t even care if we have to wear masks, we will come back.’”
Caperton said the students have enjoyed their summer, but are ready to get back into the classroom, start learning, meet their new teachers and be social again.
The event wouldn’t be possible without the work and support of the whole district. The school attendance clerks, food service personnel, custodians, principals and school nurses all played a part in helping the resource center have a successful event.
“Our superintendent (Bill Boblett) himself was there handing out backpacks, our principals come, it’s from the top all the way down,” said Caperton. “People love it.”
Teen volunteers help out, gaining hours for college resumes and clubs. The young adults are always apt to help out with the physical labor, said Caperton. The coordinator also shared that the event is generational with those who benefits in previous year coming back and volunteering their time.
Caperton was thankful for the maintenance department for being the muscles when large orders of supplies would arrive, the custodians who set up the tables and chairs and all who helped.
The family resource center begins planning the event in April and May of the previous school year. They know how many to plan for, but are always prepared for extra.
Caperton shared that COVID made things difficult, as large retailers weren’t as easy to get large orders from, so the staff in the resource centers spent the summer penny pinching at various stores to find what they needed.
“We just nickel-and-dime it,” said Caperton. “We get what we need wherever we need to get it.”
The family resource centers accept donations, gently used clothes, new socks and underwear, shoes, jackets and coats for winter months and hygiene items. Caperton said people think about the pencils and paper, which is needed, but the students need other things, too.
“I know the middle school and high school, they go through a lot of hygiene type items like girl products or deodorant, stuff like that,” said Caperton.
The resource center hands out clothes, supplies and other needs throughout the year, and are always open to a helping hand. The centers are non-profit and can give tax receipts to write off. Donations of items or money can be brought to the centers, and be put in the right hands. Volunteering time is also appreciated, said Caperton.