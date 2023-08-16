CANNONSBURG Hundreds of students in the Boyd County District participated in an open house event to help prepare for the school year.
Students of all ages appeared Wednesday morning at Boyd County High School for the 30th annual Readifest — an event that has since become a tradition in the county for multiple families.
“It seems like we got a whole lot more families participating this year,” said Julie Profitt, one of three coordinators in charge of the Readifest and Family Resource Coordinator at Summit and Cannonsburg Elementary schools. “Last year the event served around 375 students. One of our vendors told us they had already handed out 400 bags (this year) before 11:30 a.m."
Tracy Caldwell, another event coordinator, said, "Last year was a pretty big crowd, but this years' seems even bigger."
Pencils to paper, crayons to markers, shoe vouchers to haircut vouchers, body wash to underwear, and toothpaste to deodorant were all handed out late Wednesday morning.
Jessie Withrow, a volunteer from Better Life Church in Ashland and English high school teacher of 16 years, was alongside her husband, Derek Withrow, at Readifest to help pass out free shoe vouchers to families.
“There is something about having a new pair of shoes to start school. It’s fresh. It’s a new year,” Jessie Withrow said. “We are here today at Readifest to provide free shoes to all students in Boyd County."
Better Life Church collected the money to fund the shoe giveaway.
In order for the student to receive the shoes, they will have to come to Better Life Church Ashland this Sunday, Aug. 20, or the next Sunday, Aug. 27, at the 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. service.
Boyd County Readifest has become a staple in the community targeting all students regardless of financial status within the school district to help prepare them for a new school year.
“We have so many grandparents that are raising grandchildren,” Caldwell said. "A lot of people need help, but aren’t comfortable asking certain people.
"With the Family Resource Youth Service Center (FRYSC) team, we are highly involved with these families and their lives,” Caldwell said. “We are not only here for students today but all year round to provide resources and that’s the biggest takeaway."
Jenny Caperton is also a coordinator of the event.
Ashlen Ball, a mother with her two kids, Trinity and Alex, was finishing up at Readifest and said the event is a good way to give back to the community.
“We put all of our time and effort into these kids and to be able to get something back for them. It’s just absolutely amazing,” she said. “There is a lot of low-income families within our community.”
Alex Ball, a fourth-grade student, said, “I think it’s good; there is a lot of people out there that don’t have much things."
Another family making its way around the school building was Rola Ead and her two daughters.
Ena, a third-grade student with her mom, said she was excited for the school year to begin.
“I am excited to see my friend Lilly because she is one of my classmates that’s going to be in my class,” she said. “I'm looking forward to seeing all my friends and playing with them at recess.”
Julie Profitt said the smiles from families are what make it all worth doing.
“Seeing the smiles on the kids' faces and parents is everything to me," she said. “They just get excited — they come up and give you hugs and it’s just worth it."
(606) 326-2657 |