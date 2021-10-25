ASHLAND Dave Gillum, from the Ashland Area Rescue Fund, in a somewhat roundabout way, became one of the people in our area who step up when things go bad for pets. He tries to find them a “forever home”.
Gillum’s involvement began 14 years ago with a call from his daughter, and he said he hasn’t regretted it a single time.
“I got a call from my daughter,” Gillum said. “And she asked me if I wanted to save some dogs in Boyd County.” Gillum said at that time, he really didn’t know what rescuing an animal entailed. What followed was a trip to the Boyd County Animal Shelter, selecting the dogs that needed rescued, and taking them to a veterinarian for checkups.
Initially, Gillum said he was only able to rescue a few because the vet bills could add up pretty quickly, and he had no idea what a fundraiser was at the time.
“But we kept whittling away at it,” Gillum said, rescuing what animals he was able with his own finances.
Gillum said he went on in that manner for a couple of years, selling a few hot dogs to help with financing and taking some donations. But of course, the expenses kept increasing and he was trying to figure out how to do more with less. One of the expenses he thought could possibly be eliminated was the boarding of the rescued animals at the veterinarian’s offices.
“I thought that with what I was paying to board them, I could probably get a little place to keep them,” Gillum said.
Once he began do this, starting small, it was a great help, and he eventually moved first to Route 5, then to his current location in the Paul Coffey Industrial Park.
“Route 5 was interesting,” Gillum said with a laugh about the challenges of that location. “I didn’t have any heat, and it didn’t have any air conditioning.”
Gillum said a lot of animals were saved at the Route 5 location, in spite of the very hot conditions in summer and the need to run “salamander” heaters in the winter. There were many evenings when he would come home from a 12-hour shift at his job, only to have to leave again to haul fuel for those heaters. And it also necessitated on extremely cold nights returning in the early hours to check that the power had not gone out, and to refill the same heaters. But, in spite of these challenges, Gillum said he has good memories of being able to rescue so many animals in need.
Most of those challenges have been eliminated by the new location, but Gillum said he still faces one challenge, that of having enough volunteers to help with the growing number of animals.
“I have a really good core of volunteers,” Gillum said. “But I can always use more help.”
Volunteers, he said, are necessary to do a wide range of tasks such as cleaning the facility, walking the dogs (both puppies and grown dogs), playing with the puppies and helping with cats and kittens. And having a lot of volunteers helps to cut down on the cost of adoptions, which Gillum said basically covers vet appointments and medications.
Gillum said they try their best to place the animals with people who are going to give them a home for the rest of their lives, but there are some animals that have been there a while.
“But we would never euthanize an animal because of space or vet bills,” Gillum said. “That just isn’t going to happen.”
AARF is a non-profit organization, and all donations are tax deductible, Gillum said, and he appreciates the help the community has given him over the years.
Anyone interested in finding out more about what the rescue organization does, or to volunteer at the organization, should feel free to check out the Ashland Animal Rescue Fund Facebook page.
