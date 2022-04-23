RUSSELL After two years and one month — during which regular buffet visitors fretted about one of their favorite spots never returning — Golden Corral is back.
When it shuttered in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of people wondered if Golden Corral would ever reopen. As rumors circulated, co-owners Jace Stickdorn and Annette Payne were busy figuring out how to relaunch the Russell establishment.
An Ashland Alliance ribbon cutting signified the restaurant’s return on a sunny Friday morning. A slew of employees, Russell City Council members, Stickdorn, Payne and others gathered with Alliance CEO Tim Gibbs for a wide-frame photo as Ashland City Commissioners, the mayor and several hungry customers filled the parking lot.
“We’re super excited about getting going,” said Stickdorn, who along with Payne owns eight locations. A ninth — in Dayton, Ohio — will open soon, they said.
“As you’ll see, the inside of the store is quite different,” Stickdorn said Friday of the renovated interior. “We made a pretty big investment in the store, hired 100 workers, and we’re going to open up today at 11.”
Golden Corral, just off U.S. 23 across from the former AK Steel Ashland Works, is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30-10 on Friday and Saturday.
“In about a month, we’ll open up for breakfast,” Stickdorn said.
Stickdorn said he hopes the quality of the Russell store and all of his and Payne’s locations erase the stigma surrounding buffets.
“After we closed with the onset of COVID, there was a real negative connotation,” he said. “Leaping ahead, we’re seeing a bigger response coming back and bigger crowds than we’ve ever had. I think what’s been proven is the way we serve food and how we serve it, it’s safer in a lot of cases than a lot of sit-down diners.”
Human resource and supply chain challenges delayed the remodel and reopening, but they’re ready to go now.
Stickdorn named many employees who have been critical players — and he looked at all of the Russell Golden Corral workers and said, “We couldn’t have done it without them.”
He said he and Payne plan to help those in need when opportunities arise.
“Often as a buffet, you get the bad rap of too much food, but we want to give back,” he said.
Visit the Golden Corral Ashland Facebook page for updates regarding the restaurant.
