IRONTON A Rat Pack Tribute Show is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Ro-Na Theater.
Featuring three performers impersonating Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe, the show is a fundraiser for Amy for Africa.
“It’s a win-win situation, providing patrons with entertainment, while also providing support to local talent and charities,” Jami Sherman of Forte! Productions, said.
Performers are from Murder and Merriment, a local, interactive murder-mystery group. They are Lee Dean as Frank Sinatra; George Snider III as Dean Martin; and Megan Collins as Marilyn Monroe.
“We encourage the audience to dress any way they want, but we are having a costume contest for whoever wears the best formal fashion similar to the rat pack circa early 1960s,” Sherman said.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens or military (active or veteran status), $10 for children 12 and younger.
For tickets, text (740) 646 5226 or visit or eventbrite.com.
The theater is at 310 S. Third St.