A once-in-a-millennium celestial event will be visible in the area this week.
The Snow Moon’s partial lunar eclipse on the early morning of Friday, Nov. 19, will be the longest since the 15th century, around the time the Incas were building Machu Picchu. Its overall duration will be about six hours, with its maximum point visible in the area around 4 a.m. (late Thursday night).
According to Dirk Grupe, a Morehead State associate professor of astrophysics and space science, the next partial lunar eclipse of this duration will not occur until the 27th century.
“This will be visible for much of the U.S. and all of Kentucky, and that doesn’t happen often,” said Pamela Clark, director of MSU’s Star Theater. “Also, the fact that it is high in the sky, and that it is nearly full, will make it easily observable.”
Grupe said for a lunar eclipse to occur, there must be a full moon exactly opposite to the sun in the earth’s shadow. While this eclipse will only see a near-perfect alignment of the earth, sun and moon, it will still be longer than many total eclipses have ever been.
“It’s so interesting. I mean you see partial eclipses all the time and usually the moon is just scratching the umbra (the earth’s inner shadow), but this is 97% in the shadow, so that’s No. 1,” said Grupe. “The other thing which is unusual is the moon will be at its apogee, its furthest point on its elliptical orbit from the earth. So, we are in this nice position where the moon will be at its furthest point at 406,000 kilometers away, and that makes it not progress through the shadow as quickly.”
Grupe said this eclipse will begin around 2 a.m. and end near 7 a.m. During its maximum point, sky-watchers can see the moon’s red hue, where lunar eclipses get the name “blood moon.”
“It should be totally black, right? There should be no light in a shadow,” said Grupe. “You see the red moon because of the scattering of sunlight in the earth’s atmosphere. So, if you have red light getting scattered into the shadow of the earth, the moon appears to be red.”
For Clark, such lunar events are especially important as the moon is her favorite astronomical object, which she dedicated much of her career to researching after meeting Wernher von Braun, a renowned aerospace engineer, and several astronauts who have walked on the moon including Buzz Aldrin.
“I think that the moon is very fascinating and very beautiful,” said Clark. “So, to be able to see that close up and see its transformation when it goes into the earth’s umbra and becomes rosy-red is just unique.”
Grupe recommended using binoculars to enjoy the details of the red moon, though they are not necessary to see the eclipse.
“I’ve seen many lunar eclipses before, and it looks very cool. Roughly you can see them every half-year,” said Grupe. “But if you want to say, ‘Hey, I saw the longest partial eclipse for the next 600 years,’ then you probably want to get up around 4 o’clock in the morning and watch it.”
Clear skies are predicted during this eclipse, making it visible in the area.