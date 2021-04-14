GREENUP An Ohio felon indicted last year on sexual assault charges is now in Greenup County arraignment.
Charles M. Glorioso, 52, of Midland, was indicted Nov. 6 on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Glorioso and his co-defendant, 30-year-old Nathan T. Welch, of Somerset, Ohio, were accused of raping a person between July 10 and July 11, 2020, according to court records. Welch has been held at the Greenup County Detention Center on his charges since September 2020, according to jail records.
At the time of the offense, Glorioso — who has a long history of robbery and drug offenses in Ohio — was under supervision in Ohio due to an aggravated meth charge, according to court records.
He was sentenced to serve a year and a half in February 2019 at the Mansfield Correctional Institution, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
In September, he was picked up on a parole violation and spent 222 days in the correctional system, until a parole hearing on April 8, Ohio DRC records show.
Upon being released from Ohio, Greenup County Detention Center records show he was booked by a Greenup County Sheriff’s deputy on his charges the following day.
Glorioso is set for arraignment on April 22, according to online docket entries.
If convicted, Glorioso faces between 10 and 20 years in prison on the rape and sodomy charges. The persistent felony offender charge is an enhancement that could increase his serve time.
