CATLETTSBURG A man facing up to 20 years in prison for a first-degree rape accusation appeared via video conference in Boyd County Circuit Court on Friday.
Kevin Matney, 58, of Catlettsburg, was directly indicted on the charge in June 2022 on the sole count, so details are not readily available.
Caleb Hurt, Matney's attorney, previously requested a bond modification for Matney pending the return of DNA evidence but Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said the victim needed to be contacted before the court could proceed further with bond decisions.
On Friday, Hurt again said the case needed postponement, as counsel is working on a solution and additional evidence could possibly trickle in.
Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis rescheduled the matter for Aug. 25.
