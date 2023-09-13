CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County High School teacher charged with rape and sexual abuse was back in district court on Wednesday in Boyd County.
A week after pleading not guilty, Michael Spears, 45, of Ashland, appeared alongside his attorney before Boyd District Judge Scott Reese.
The counsel waived preliminary hearing and the case is now bound for grand jury. There is no clear time table available, but the grand jury meets every Tuesday in Boyd County.
Spears, who taught art at Boyd High, initially admitted to investigators that he had sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old student two times on school property during the 2022-23 school year, according to court records. That was before he pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.
Spears is charged with two counts of third-degree rape and one count of first-degree sexual abuse. Both are class D felonies that carry up to five years in prison per count.
Spears is out on bond as long as he continues to abide by court orders.
