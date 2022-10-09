GREENUP Crowds came to the Greenup County Fairgrounds to hear the campaign speeches of Republicans candidates on Saturday.
The GOP Picnic held at the Greenup County Fairgrounds featured Senator Rand Paul and other dignitaries, including State Representative Danny Bentley and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is running in Republican primary to to challenge Governor Andy Beshear for the governor’s seat next year.
Paul discussed the current Kentucky Democratic administration and told the crowd he believed the governor represented serious government overreach of authority. He referred to Beshear as “DWP” or “Drunk With Power”.
Paul also voiced his disagreement of Dr. Fauci’s handling of information and guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we win the House, and when we win the Senate,” Paul told the crowd. “I will be the chairman of a committee and I will have the power to subpoena records. and I promise you I will subpoena every last record from Dr. Fauci.”
Paul went on to address the belief that he was against vaccines, and said he was not against them at all. In fact, Paul said, he was for vaccines, though not a proponent of mandatory vaccination.
Paul also voiced concerns there was a “cover up” of the actual source of the pandemic, and that the proof of official statements were questionable.
“We want to win in November,” Paul said, who is running against former State Rep. Charles Booker. “I want to win in November; but we have to remember that winning isn’t about just gaining power. We are the party that believes in decentralized power.”
“We are also the party that believes in liberty,” Paul told the crowd. “We believe that our liberty comes from God, and our God given right is the job of government to defend. When we look at this, and when we try to decide where we move forward, we have to decide what we want from government. and it is the governments job to defend our liberty. and to defend our Constitutional Republic.”