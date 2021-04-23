A group of students from Raceland-Worthington schools is beautifying its community by painting about 85 fire hydrants in Raceland.
“We are beginning on the outside of the city and working our way to the center,” Zenaida Smith said, noting the project started this month.
Beta and Key Club students are required to dedicate a certain amount of hours each year to community projects, but Smith said it goes beyond that for her students.
“Anything that needs to be done in the school or community, we are ready to do it,” she said. Smith, who is the Beta Club sponsor at Raceland-Worthington HIgh School, said her students enjoy doing things for the community.
Raceland Mayor Talmadge McPeek mentioned to Smith the Raceland Fire Department was getting ready to repaint the hydrants, many of which were in serious need of refinishing. Smith said her students jumped at the chance.
The city provided materials while the students supplied the elbow grease clean and paint the hydrants.
“They love to work on projects that help the community,” Smith said. “They are a wonderful group of students.”
“We are maintaining social distancing and wearing masks,” she said, adding the project was a step toward returning to normal as the COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to relax. “We are getting out and doing things again. And when those things can help the community as well, then it is even better.”
She and her students had some initial reservations about the color choice for the hydrants, which are typically red.
“[The city] chose white and orange and we didn’t know how well that would work,” Smith said. “But as it turns out, the colors are perfect. They show up really well both in the dark and in daytime.”
The students have painted 18 hydrants so far. Anyone interested in helping can contact Smith at the school. They plan to keep cleaning and painting every weekend weather permitting and, if possible, during the week.
“It is great to work with the community and work with the city officials and city council,” she said. “And that relationship where we are all just working together for the betterment of the community is wonderful.”