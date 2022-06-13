CATLETTSBURG A West Virginia man accused in of conducting a rampage by destroying bathrooms at multiple Cannonsburg businesses was arraigned Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Logan B. Marstiller, 41, was arraigned by Judge John Vincent on five cases each charging him with one count of first-degree criminal mischief.
Court docket entries show Marstiller entered a not guilty plea. Vincent set bond in each case for $10,000 cash and ordered a pretrial hearing for July 14.
On April 6, Marstiller was accused of flooding out a bathroom at the Holiday Inn Express, where he’d been staying.
After a nine-hour window where he’s unaccounted for, Marstiller stormed into the commode at the Bob Evans, cutting the supply lines and flooding it out, according to court records.
He then hit the Dairy Queen and the Hampton Inn, records show.
Marstiller’s reign of plumbing terror came to end at the Cannonsburg Walmart, when Boyd County deputies took him into custody after he set off the sprinkler system, records show.
Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said to the best of his knowledge, the crimes were motiveless.
