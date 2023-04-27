ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted Thursday to partner with Ramey-Estep to provide services to first-responders dealing with work-related stress or trauma.
The vote is on a memorandum of understanding with the agency, which is seeking funding through opioid settlement monies, to work with firefighters and police officers who need help processing traumatic events.
Fire Chief Steve Alley said firefighters already have places to go to speak to about traumatic events. But the addition of Ramey-Estep could give firefighters another place to seek help.
"It adds another resource," Alley said. "It gets us more at the forefront of the issue, because we're becoming more aware of mental health and cancer in our line of work."
Alley said other cities in the area have started embedding clinicians with shifts of firefighters to help give coping techniques and be on hand to talk. He said one challenge in the fire department is getting guys to be willing to open up.
"Not a lot of guys are willing to open up, but that's starting to change," he said.
Chief Todd Kelley of Ashland Police said law enforcement already has assistance through the state academy, but more resources help.
"If we have a mass critical incident, there's going to be a lot of first-responders on the scene," Kelley said. "That could easily overwhelm one resource, so to have multiple resources working together, it really helps."
Like Alley, Kelley said the focus on mental wellness in the ranks of agency is extremely important.
"Normally, we associate PTSD to our warriors in the military service, but first-responders can have similar responses to the things they see and deal with," Kelley said.
(606) 326-2653 |