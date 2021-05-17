One board member referred to Ramey-Estep as one of the “well-kept secrets” of Northeastern Kentucky — and beyond.
With strong roots, Ramey-Estep cemented its reputation over the years as a place that focused on behavioral health and helped mold young people — mostly males on the “boys farm.”
However, the private, not-for-profit organization is much more than that these days.
Ginny Anderson, CEO since 2018, said Ramey-Estep experienced a decline in numbers because of a federal and state push around 2012-13 to steer away from institutionalizing children.
Ramey-Estep’s leadership group worked with the state and ultimately received a grant for a little more than $1.5 million in 2014, Anderson said.
It was time to rebrand.
Re-group was born. Ramey-Estep describes the program’s approach as follows: It “uses a trauma-informed and collaborative approach, combining family, community supports and other providers to stabilize the clients’ ongoing recovery.”
Within three years, Ramey-Estep went from helping 35 children to about 700 children. Today, Re-group serves nearly 2,000 clients — not just kids — in that outpatient program.
Concentration is no longer solely placed on kids.
“We do great work and treatment with kids, but we’re morphing to the best thing we can do for kids is for them to have healthy parents,” Anderson said.
Ramey-Estep offers KSTEP (Kentucky Strengthening Ties and Empowering Parents) services, which it implemented in 2017. Anderson, then the Chief Operations Officer, initially wrestled with that idea.
“I had a hard time when we started KSTEP because Ramey Estep has always been about children,” she said. “I was nervous about it, thinking, we’re experts with children but not experts with adults. … But by helping their families, we’re helping those kids so much more.”
One woman who’d been through the KSTEP program will be recognized in Frankfort later this month, which happens to be Mental Health Awareness Month. Marie Liles Bates is now a peer support specialist for Ramey-Estep. She’d been in more than 20 different treatment programs, she said, but Ramey-Estep was the first one in which she felt respected, she told Anderson.
According to Anderson, Ramey-Estep serves 80 to 90 families a month here in the local area, which includes Lewis, Carter, Greenup, Boyd, Martin, Lawrence and Elliott counties. Ramey-Estep also has a presence in three northern Kentucky counties (Boone, Campbell and Kenton).
Ramey-Estep’s staff has grown to 240 employees. The lowest-wage jobs pay $11 an hour. Among the 240 are 50 licensed clinicians and 40 case managers.
The board of directors consists of 15 people.
Ramey-Estep offers foster care and a slew of therapy services.
Ramey-Estep’s Re-group Residential Treatment Program for Women is on Pigeon Roost Road in Rush. It offers three avenues, Anderson said — outpatient, intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization. The program entails 60-90 days, she said, and right now serves about 20 women.
“We’re looking at expanding that program because referrals are skyrocketing,” Anderson said. “Women want help.”
While the Ramey campus, including the high school, is situated in Rush — “back in the holler, as they say,” Anderson said — Ramey-Estep has offices in Ashland, Grayson and Erlanger.
“We expanded from campus and really focused on community, working with the kids on where they need to be worked with,” Anderson said. “We try to work with kids where they are,” which means therapists go into the homes, or … “schools, churches … we serve where they need to be served.”
Ramey-Estep offers transportation when necessary, too.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth became an important option.
“Any child that leaves our residential or foster program, we can do telehealth services with them to follow them when they leave,” Anderson said. Chief Treatment Officer Kelli McCormick played an instrumental role in installing telehealth services.
Anderson said she is thankful for an exceptional leadership team and a highly involved board.
“It’s a well-kept secret how they have been given high priority in Kentucky and have gotten national recognition,” said board member Norma Meek.
Visit rameyestep.com for more information. Reach Ramey-Estep at (606) 928-6648.
