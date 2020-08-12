RUSH A new residential addiction treatment program at the Ramey-Estep campus is designed for adult women with serious drug problems, officials of the organization said.
The program, called Re-New, started Aug. 3 with five women. It brings them to the rural campus for 30 to 90 days of intensive treatment and counseling.
Ramey-Estep developed the program to fill a gap in residential treatment programs for women, chief treatment officer Kelli McCormick said.
Women in the program will undergo up to 15 hours of intensive therapy per week along with other treatment, she said. They also will receive counseling in matters such as anger management and parenting skills. Those who need it can get help with adult education and referrals to vocational education.
To staff the program, Ramey called in some current employees and added others; all have deep backgrounds in substance abuse treatrment and some are in long-term recovery thenselves — making them better able to relate to the women and, as role models, to bring them hope, she said.
The women will be housed on a floor of the organization’s administration building that was designed for the purpose. They will be kept separate from the population of troubled youths that was long the organization's core mission.
Women taken into the program typically will be those whose substance abuse would not respond to a lower level of treatment, McCormick said. That means women who, among other things, cannot hold jobs, may abuse multiple substances, have damaged family relationships, and cannot succeed in school, she said.
The program, which accepts Medicaid and some private insurances, has the potential to serve women from all parts of the state and surrounding states, she said.
The program represents a further expansion of a misson that has been evolving since the organization was founded from the merger of the Ramey Home and the Hack Estep Home for Boys, chief operating officer Tish Evans said. The core mission remains serving children, and working with adults is an expansion of that because it helps families, she said.
The organization also operates foster care and mental health programs, including the Re-Group program in Ashland.
The Rush campus also has a high school dedicated to the residential youth population.
The organization has scaled back the number of youths on its campus from a high of more than 170 to about 70 or 80, McCormick said. However, the total client base numbers around 900, Evans said. The organization employs around 240 and is still hiring, she said.
Some clients are referred by physicians or others, but self-referrals can be accepted and evaluated for potential services, she said. The number to call is (606) 547-4400.