RUSH Ramey-Estep High School will undergo a gradual decommissioning as the non-profit gets out of the group home business and shifts towards outpatient services.
Tish Evans, Human Resources Officer for Ramey-Estep, said over the last five years, outpatient services have "exploded" for the organization, leading to the residential adolescent program to become one of the smaller programs the non-profit administers.
CEO Ginny Anderson said over the last few years, the state has cut the number of children in group homes in half and has been focusing resources and efforts towards keeping kids in their homes as the circumstances allow.
"They (the state) want us to serve kids in home in their community if possible in order to prevent removal," Anderson said. "If we can catch it early, we can keep them with their families."
Anderson said the decision was made in order to support that state directive and was not monetary. Non-profit form 990s for 2019, 2020 and 2021 show Ramey-Estep was in the black each year, with a nearly $5 million surplus reported in 2020.
The vast majority of the non-profit's revenue comes from billing insurance and Medicaid, as well as contracts with various state agencies.
However, the May 1 date announced last week in a press release will not be a hard shutdown — both Anderson and Evans said teens in residential care will remain at Ramey-Estep until they have completed their treatment plans.
On May 1, Anderson said Ramey-Estep will no longer accept any new children into its residential program.
According to a letter submitted by Ramey-Estep to the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Program (which Gov. Andy Beshear announced in January received $100,000 from the fund), the non-profit's residential treatment and foster care programs served 191 children between January 2020 and July 2022.
"All the children placed in our residential program are unable to function in a community or home living due to their mental health disabilities, out-of-control behaviors, inability to manage symptoms of their mental health diagnosis and/or social functioning," the letter stated.
The letter said the outpatient program served 2,238 clients, which includes a mix of children and adults.
Anderson said while the residential program is winding down, the organization is still trying to assess how to use the campus. She said the Re-group Residential Recovery Program for Women will still remain in place at the rear of the campus.
The closure of the program doesn't mean kids who may need a group home are left high and dry, Anderson said. She said Ramey-Estep is part of the Children's Alliance, a network of agencies across the state that includes residential programs.
She said a child who may need placement will still be able to get placement and Ramey-Estep can get them those resources.
Other programs conducted done in conjunction with Boyd County Schools will continue, Evans said, but it is unknown where those programs will be held at this time.
Superintendent Bill Boblett said he has yet to sit down with Ramey-Estep administration to set a specific game plan but reassured Boyd County Schools would continue their partnership with Ramey-Estep.
According to Boblett, the school building is owned by Ramey but supplied with staff from Boyd County Schools.
In the event that the school would close, staff members would be redistributed to other schools throughout the district, Boblett said.
Boblett said the partnership between the two entities is decades-old, with Boyd County relying on Ramey's philosophies when it comes to alternative education for students.
Boyd County Schools will still have alternative schooling, but Boblett doesn't see the alternative school housed in the Rush compound for long.
"We'll be looking for a place for it shortly," Boblett said.
"The main thing is, it's still early in the process," Boblett said. "It takes a little bit of time to work everything out. We'll make it happen and we'll continue our partnership with Ramey and alternative education."
Editor Aaron Snyder contributed to this report.