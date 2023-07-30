A mother-daughter animal rescue team in Pike County is on a mission to save a colt aptly named Warrior.
Several weeks ago, Traci Ferrell learned from a friend that an injured colt had been spotted running with a herd in the unincorporated community of Stopover — which is about 25 miles east of Pikeville.
While it took extensive effort and multiple attempts to catch Warrior, Ferrell’s 15-year-old daughter, Kylie, managed to get hold of the 3- to 4-month-old colt by using a don’t-try-this-at-home maneuver. She hopped off of a moving four-wheeler, which she had been driving, to wrangle the young horse who Ferrell thinks had been shot.
The bottom part of his back left leg was “barely hanging on by the inch of skin,” Ferrell said. “His leg was in bed shape.” For a three-legged colt, he was quite fast, Ferrell said.
Now, that portion of his leg is gone, but Ferrell said Warrior “is determined to live.”
“In all my years of dealing with horses I’ve never seen anything like it,” Ferrell said.
At the farm, where the mother-daughter combo take care of two other horses and several other animals — goats and rabbits among them — they gave Warrior a bath and have fed him. He’s put on about 20 pounds, Ferrell said, in just a little more than a week.
“He eats good, and he loves to be loved on,” Ferrell said. “Over the years, we’ve had to put our own horses down from time to time. I know when one needs put down, but he wants to live. He’ won’t give up.”
Hanger Clinic, in Lexington, has offered to donate a prosthetic, but Ferrell is in search of a qualified veterinarian to perform the required surgery.
She’s made contact all over the country and, as of Sunday afternoon, only one is willing to handle this undertaking — but he’s in Wyoming, a 26-hour drive from Stopover.
Ferrell is willing to make that trek if she has to, but she prefers to find a suitable option closer.
“This has been a journey I never expected to be on,” she said.
Ferrell created a Warrior Strong Facebook group, where she’s posted videos and updates of the colt. She has also set up a GoFundMe page to help get Warrior the proper care.
“My community is backing this little guy big time,” she said. “God put us on this mission for a reason and we’re going to see it finished.”
Contact Ferrell at (606) 623-6065 or visit the “warriors only chance” GoFundMe page if interested in helping with Warrior.
