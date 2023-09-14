CATLETTSBURG Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney stopped short of attempting any aerial somersaults off of the commissioners’ table, but he was excited that the first stunt performer to execute a double backflip on a motorcycle (in 2006) had been in Boyd County on Monday and Tuesday.
Backroads of Appalachia and Vermont SportsCar teamed up with Boyd County to conduct a rather off-the-beaten-path breakout session during the Appalachian Regional Commission’s annual conference on Tuesday.
Chaney credited Hunter Boyd (Boyd County’s economic development director), Andrew Steele (Executive Director, Boyd County Tourism) and TJ Morrison (Principal Consultant, Fixum Strategic Solutions) for playing an instrumental role in bringing Pastrana and crew to the county.
“I never thought we’d have a rally car sitting in Boyd County,” Chaney said.
According to Chaney, Backroads of Appalachia reached out in June about possibly coming to northeastern Kentucky around the time of the ARC conference.
“Rally (car racing) is really growing,” Chaney said. “The problem they have is they have them in big cities, but that’s not where their fan base is. And the roads in America are getting straighter. … So what better place to come than eastern Kentucky?”
Pastrana and Conner Martell were the rallycross drivers in Boyd County. Lance Smith, Vermont SportsCar’s owner, was in the area, too.
About a month ago in Salt Lake City, Utah, Boyd, Steele and Morrison met those three and got a preview of what would happen at the time of the conference.
According to Boyd, they showcased two different forms of rally cars — combustible-engine, gas-motor vehicles and E-class, battery-operated cars.
“That’s what we were able to see in Utah, and Pastrana won one of the races,” Boyd said.
Boyd called Smith a “visionary in the world of motorsports.”
“For us to be a small part of that vision, that’s one of the biggest takeaways from the past couple days,” Boyd said.
Chaney said having Backroads of Appalachia and Vermont SportsCar in Boyd County’s back yard — near where the incoming Revolutionary Racing quarter horse race track will be — was more than notable.
“I feel very good about how the meetings went,” Chaney said. “There are some things we’re working on that are very positive. … I think there are some deals to be made, and we have a very good chance to move forward in the rally world.”
Commissioner David Salisbury commended the “great work of our economic development team.”
Commissioner Jeremy Holbrook commented on the ARC event as a whole.
“For everything ‘nothing-to-do-here’ complaint we have, there’s probably 10 events going on around here,” he said. “Check out ‘Visit Boyd County,’ check out ‘Visit AKY’ online. There are great things here locally.”
