Local health departments have concerns about protests planned in the region on Sunday and Monday.
Erin Crace, nursing supervisor at the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, said while no one has been in contact with her to get health and safety advice, she hopes protesters will continue to follow rules outlined by the Centers for Disease Control.
“Participants should wear masks and practice social distancing,” Crace said. “I would encourage you to wash your hands using soap and water and if that’s not available, use hand sanitizer.
“Then, just for anyone outdoors, wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and don’t forget to eat. If you’re going to be in a grassy area, use bug repellant.”
To further protect from the possibility of spreading coronavirus, Crace said protesters could make signs to carry to cut down on their shouting.
“If you were infected and not wearing a mask, it does propel particles in the air and increases the chance of spreading the virus,” she said.
When a crowd gathers for any reason, she said, it possibility of spreading a virus increases.
“Any time you get a group of people together, it’s obviously a concern, especially with this virus,” she said, adding an increase in cases is always something health care professionals look for and hope against, especially as the economy opens up and when people protest. “Obviously, the more people who participate the more risk of passing the virus.
“It’s all about protecting yourself while you’re trying to make others hear your voice,” Crace said.
Greenup County Health Department Director Chris Crum said widespread protests are sure to create an exposure problem.
“We know it’s still circulating in the area, even if there are no new cases here,” Crum said. “But Boyd and Carter have. We are a region not defined by county lines, so we expect to see new exposures.”
He said the difficult part of attendees of protests is contact tracing.
“You’re there with a lot of strangers who don’t know each other and don’t know where they live,” he said. “It definitely makes contact tracing extremely difficult.”
Crum said protesters should wear masks because social distancing is unlikely.
“Most of the protests do not lend themselves to social distancing,” he said. “Masks are probably the only thing that’s going to make a difference. Organizers often have signs made and they transfer hand to hand and that’s another potential way spread the virus.”
He said keeping hand sanitizer for frequent use, as well as washing clothing and showering immediately afterward might also be a defense. “If you’re sick, you shouldn’t be there,” he said.
He said protests aside, many aren’t taking the virus as seriously as they should or as they did early on.
“We could see case numbers increase and, hopefully the resulting deaths won’t become overwhelming for the hospitals if we do see a spike,” he said.
Economic concerns are part of the virus equation, too.
“I know businesses are waiting to open and desperately need income, but they will have to shut their doors again,” he said. “You think not only of your health but also your economic health. Our visit here is, ‘Public health is public wealth.’ We can’t afford to have another setback.”
