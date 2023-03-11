ASHLAND Ashland Pride and the Kentucky People’s Union will host a rally today at Broadway Square at 1 p.m. to speak out against House Bill 470, which would deny gender-affirming care to transgender youth under the age of 18.
Ashland Pride and Kentucky People’s Union called it anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation.
“We know that there are trans people in every community including in small towns and rural parts of eastern Kentucky,” the groups wrote in a statement. “We believe in and are fighting for a world where everyone belongs, and has the medical care that they need to feel safe and thrive.”
Elliot Frederick, a leader in Ashland Pride and Kentucky People’s Union, will speak at today’s event.
“Our rights are under attack,” Frederick said, “and we need to keep each other safe.”
Ashland Pride invited local elected officials to attend.
Snacks and water will be available at the event.