ASHLAND A group of area residents made up of both health care employees and other concerned citizens held a public protest on Wednesday on 23rd Street near King’s Daughters Medical Center.
The protest lasted about two hours, with a turnout of more than 70 individuals holding signs and chanting slogans such as “No mandatory vaccine” and “Coercion is not consent.” Many vehicles sounded horns in support as they passed near the hospital, and eventually the group moved to the city park to finish their protest.
Spokesperson for the group, local woman Tawnya Runyon, said the group was protesting mandatory vaccinations and the regular testing of those who have not been vaccinated.
“I’m the voice for these people because they are afraid for their names to be put out there. They are afraid they might lose their jobs for speaking out,” Runyon said.
Runyon said the group was comprised predominantly of employees from different departments of the hospital.
“They are doing this because they know what’s coming,” Runyon said. “They know it is going to become mandatory. They are giving them options now (routine testing, she said, of unvaccinated employees) but every day of their lives the people who have chosen not to (be vaccinated) are being made miserable. They tell them they have to be tested weekly. But the vaccinated don’t have to be tested weekly.”
Runyon said this was the case even though she said everyone knows that a portion of the vaccinated population is still contracting COVID and getting sick. Hospital and health department statistics do show, however, vaccinated people are much less likely to have severe reaction to the virus, require hospitalization and/or suffer death.
“They are discriminating,” Runyon said. “And they are just trying to coerce these people into getting the vaccine.”
“This (the protest) is about medical freedom,” Runyon insisted in a pre-protest interview. “It is about the freedom to make your own decisions about your body. We’ve always had it, and we want to keep it. People have the right to decide what goes into their bodies.”
Runyon said the group is accepting of the choice of any individual to take the vaccine, but that they want the right to choose not to take it.
“What if at some point someone tells you to take a medication you know is lethal, but you have to take it?” Runyon asked. “And you don’t have a choice? Well, this is where we are.”
Runyon said the group, being made up largely of health care workers, distrusts the data being presented to the public. They don’t believe that the available vaccines have been tested enough, including the possible long-term side effects. Runyon listed evidence available on the Vaers (vaccine adverse effect reporting system, vaershhs.gov) that shows different information from what is generally seen.
Runyon said that she found it ironic that last year people trusted these nurses with their lives, but now do not trust them because they have refused to be vaccinated.
“They didn’t have the shot last year, and they let these doctors and nurses treat them, but for some reason they think that if you don’t get the vaccine you don’t care about anyone,” Runyon said.
“Get a healthy immune system,” Runyon said of alternatives to taking the vaccines. “Do all the things to protect yourself, and keep your body healthy by not putting toxins in it. There are vitamins you can take and preventative measures to protect and improve your immune system.”
Runyon said the group is not against other protective measures such as PPE and other safety protocols.
However, the vast majority of the group did not practice social distancing or don masks on Wednesday afternoon.