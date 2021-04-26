MOREHEAD Residents of the North Fork Trailer Park, who are on notice to vacate, conducted a fourth rally Friday, this time at the developer’s local attorney’s office.
The group, Justice 4 North Fork, rallied outside of the law office of Truman Dehner, developer Patrick Madden’s attorney, to demand more time, compensation, respect and protection for other Morehead residents.
“We want to see this not happen again,” said Jason Griffith, a former resident. “We want some form of legislation to protect people from this sort of thing happening again. Because we shouldn’t be hollering on the side of the street for that.”
The residents of the North Fork Mobile Home Park were given 45 days to move out. The deadline is April 30.
The residents claimed they were lied to by the city and current landowner and seller, Fraley Commercial Properties, as they were not informed of the possibility of the land being sold.
At the first rally outside the city council meeting earlier this month, the group asked for a meeting between the mayor, judge-executive, buyer and seller. They were able to secure a meeting with the mayor and judge-executive.
According to Eric Bailey, a former resident of 11 years, the group managed to get some points across, but they don’t feel the officials really cared.
“In that meeting they did not care whatsoever about people being homeless,” said Bailey. “I mean even made jokes, and that just shows how little they care about us.”
Mayor Laura White-Brown was not available for comment. However, Judge-Executive Harry Clark said he thinks they have done everything they can do, as it is a private sale.
“I sympathize with them. I hope they have access at whatever they are attempting to do,” said Clark. “I know they’re wanting more time. Realistically, we’ve just done everything we can possibly do from our standpoint. We’ve tried to help them negotiate.”
Clark and White-Brown have reached out to the seller, Joanne Fraley, and the buyer, Madden, to secure a meeting with all four of them and Justice 4 North Fork.
Madden has made it clear that he is not involved in any of the leases or eviction timeline and will not agree to a meeting. Fraley appears to have been out of town all week.
Fraley did not respond to attempts for comment.