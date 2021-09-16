MOREHEAD Leaders cut the ribbon Thursday on Rajant Corporation’s new Rowan County facility, which will create 100 full-time jobs over the coming years with a $2 million investment, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear congratulated the Kinetic Mesh wireless networks provider.
“Our path to a brighter future for Kentuckians relies on the growth of innovative, high-tech companies like Rajant,” Beshear said. “This expansion within Rowan County highlights our effort to create quality job opportunities for our residents and emphasizes what we already know: Our talented work force is second to none and our state is the perfect home for businesses focused on long-term growth. I want to thank Rajant’s leadership for this commitment to the commonwealth and look forward to the company’s continued success in our state.”
Rocky Adkins, Gov. Beshear’s senior adviser, attended the ceremony in Morehead with local officials and Rajant leadership as the company also celebrates 20 years in business. It has had a presence in Morehead since March 2015.
In 2020, Rajant announced its move from a 9,600-square-foot facility on Main Street to a nearby 48,000-square-foot manufacturing space on nearly 14 acres in the MMRC Industrial Park, stated the release.. Originally announced as a 26-job project, company leaders now expect to create 100 jobs in the years ahead at the new Morehead facility. The move positions the company to increase production of products and services with further capabilities, including artificial intelligence (AI), while also improving its commercial and military product lines, according to the release.
Rajant has benefited from Morehead State University’s Space Engineering Program, with graduates contributing to the company’s current staff of 24 people in Rowan County, including designers, engineers, service technicians and assemblers, the release added.
“Rajant Corp. has made an impressive impact in eastern Kentucky over the last six years, and I am excited to see this innovative company expand five times larger than when they first opened their doors in Morehead,” Congressman Hal Rogers said.
Established in 2001 in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Rajant develops dozens of products and technologies leveraging the company’s patented InstaMesh networking software. The technology facilitates mobile communications in some of the world’s harshest and most demanding environments.
According to the release, Rajant’s new facility is among approximately 4,500 manufacturing-related operations in Kentucky, which employ about 260,000 Kentuckians statewide. The commonwealth is a national leader in manufacturing, with about 13% of its workforce holding a job in the sector compared to the U.S. average of 8.5%.
Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown said this relocation will facilitate even more success for the company in the future.
Visit rajant.com for more information.