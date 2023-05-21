ASHLAND Despite a constant downpour of rain, volunteers assembled and dispersed all across Ashland to tackle various projects for homeowners who require an extra set of hands for repairs.
Ashland’s Repair Affair has been around since 2001, according to coordinator DJ Rymer, when community development staff saw the need around the area.
While the volunteer event went on hiatus during the pandemic years, folks were back at it in 2022, and then again this past Saturday repairing ramps, building decks, planting flowers and helping out with any other upkeep a person may need.
Repair Affair projects focus on the elderly, low-income or disabled individuals with the goal in mind surrounding home safety, security, repair and neighborhood stability.
“I’ve been involved since probably middle school, maybe before that. But I’ve had an active role coordinating the event since 2018,” said Rymer who headed the logistics of the day from organizing food and monetary donations to handling volunteer applications and supply donations.
Rymer said the preparatory work can be strenuous at times as he undertook advertising, ordered materials, provided T-shirts and meals ... and, of course, making sure the money was there to support each project.
Volunteers from various community partners, organizations and businesses participated on Saturday.
Grace Allen, Loran Patterson and Jessi Ramsdell with Members Choice stood outside a home on Ferry Street, pulling weeds and planting flowers on Saturday afternoon.
The trio said although the morning had been wet, it was rewarding to give back and working in the rain proved to be therapeutic at times.
On Long Street, a team of volunteers worked to replace an aging ramp, fidgeting with pieces of wood amongst the hum of power tools.
Rymer said a separate team built the majority of a deck for a disabled individual on Nichols Place.
“We had about 75 to 80 people out there today,” Rymer said.
The rain did postpone some projects, such as painting the Salvation Army in conjunction with Build Ashland, but it’s still on, according to Rymer. It’s anticipated to take place in two to three weeks.
Rymer thanked volunteers and large donations from Ashland Rotary and Build Ashland as well as food donations from Tim Hortons, Texas Roadhouse and Kings Diner.