Several areas of the Russell/Bellefonte region flooded as a deluge descended upon that portion of Greenup County on Friday afternoon just after Russell schools dismissed.
No one was injured, according to authorities, but everyone was drenched.
Perhaps hit the hardest was Bellefonte Animal Hospital, where rescue crews strapped on life jackets and inflated a boat to float from Diederich Boulevard to the clinic — which is at the intersection of Country Club Drive and Diederich. With major assistance from Ashland Fire Department, crews rescued animals one by one — and even two by two — as they rowed them over to safe grounds.
A number of area fire departments and first responders worked various spots along Diederich.
Thirteen-year Russell Fire Chief Billy Selvage said the flood was “the worst one in Russell since I’ve been here. We’ve had some flooding, but nothing like this.”
From Red Devil Hill to U.S. 23, Diederich Boulevard was submerged.
Selvage, who lives in Raceland, said it was barely raining at home, so he couldn’t believe his eyes once he got into Russell.
“Underwater everywhere,” he said. He said the Kenwood Fire Station flooded, and there was about 3 feet of water on Bellefonte Street downtown, too.
Load Fire Chief Garth Wireman bolted toward Russell upon hearing reports of severe flooding. He was helping pour 40 yards of concrete for a new radio tower at the public safety building in Greenup at the time.
“This happened fast,” Wireman said. “We just stretched a tarp over the concrete, and it was fine. Then we get down there, and Russell was getting washed away.”
Crews rescued a total of seven people and 10 animals at Bellefonte Animal Hospital. They conducted plenty more rescues, too.
Traffic was clogged, Selvage said, so badly that Russell Police did an all-call — in which every officer shows up for duty — because “nobody was going anywhere.”
U.S. 23, already backed up because of construction near the Russell-Ironton Bridge as work is being done on the new viaduct, was even more congested. Some people who were being rerouted from Diederich to Ashland Drive sat in stand-still traffic for nearly two hours, according to Selvage.
“It was pretty hectic,” he said.
A Russell school bus was in high water, but it was maneuvered out of trouble. According to Russell Superintendent Sean Horne, everyone connected to the district was safe.
Russell Mayor Ron Simpson was at the Russell-Greenup County football game on Friday night, but he was still dealing with the aftermath of a flood that brought 3 1/2 inches in a 25-minute span over portions of his town, according to the National Weather Service.
Simpson said he can’t remember Diederich flooding that intensely since it was widened.
As for the Country Club-Diederich intersection where a Marathon station sits across from the animal clinic, “we’ve been trying to get the state to dredge that out over there behind the gas station ... but they haven’t assisted us on that yet.”
