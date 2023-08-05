HUNTINGTON Tickets for the 10th annual Rails and Ales Festival are available.
The event, organized by the Better Beer Coalition, will begin at 3:30 p.m. for those with VIP tickets and 5 p.m. for general admission on Aug. 12 at Harris Riverfront Park; the festival will conclude at 9 p.m.
The state’s largest and longest-running craft beer festival will feature samples of hundreds of craft beers and ciders from breweries in West Virginia and around the world and special selection beers with limited availability. There will be food trucks, local restaurants, an art market, live music by The Settlement, Of the Dell, Stereophonic, Dinosaur Burps and Michael Campbell and a beer garden where visitors may purchase full-size beers and wines.
Tickets for the Rails & Ales Festival are on sale now. While VIP tickets are sold out, general admission tickets are available at $50 each. Guests and Designated Drivers may also purchase Concert Ticket for $20, which does not include a beer sampling glass, but does allow full access to the festival grounds, including musical entertainment, the Beer Garden, art market and food trucks. General Admission tickets are available online at railsandales.com/tickets while Concert Tickets are only available at the gate on the day of the festival. The event will be held rain or shine. Anyone who attends the event must have a ticket, a photo ID and be 21 years or older.