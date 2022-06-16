RUSSELL Russell Railroad Days will once again be pulling into the station beginning Friday, June 24.
The popular event has been interrupted over the past few years due to COVID-19, but this year it returns with music, food, a kids' circus, an archery contest and a 10-mile bike race.
The two-day event — Friday and Saturday — is intended to bring community residents as well as new friends from surrounding communities and beyond, event organizer Kristie Patterson said. Patterson is the President of the group Revitalize Russell that is sponsoring the event with the City of Russell.
“I think we have a pretty good plan for Railroad Days,” Patterson said. “We have concerts lined up on the hour. We’ll have a concert stage set up on Ferry Street, and Diamond Lewis has donated a camper for the bands to use during the event. There will be vendors on Boyd and Willow streets for people who want to shop, and food and drink vendors will be everywhere for people to get refreshments.
Patterson said that all of the entertainment is free to patrons of Railroad Days, because Revitalize Russell and the City of Russell just want everyone to come out and have a good time.
Friday's events will begin at 4 p.m. with Ned Crisp and Bottomline Band (Bluegrass), followed at 5 p.m. by Terry Hall (Country). This is followed at 7 p.m by Hammertowne (Bluegrass) and Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ Legends (Country) at 8:30p.m. Beginning at 5 p.m. there will be a Kids' Circus and Family Area on Bellefonte Street. A Circus Thrill Show will be at 5, 7, and 9 p.m. and will include inflatables, a juggler, a stilt walker, balloon artist, face painting, and hula hoop performing. Craft vendors and food trucks will be set up during all hors of the event as well.
Saturday’s festivities kick off at 9 a.m. with the 10-mile bike race, and at 1 p.m. an archery tournament on Riverside Drive. A petting zoo will be available for kids to enjoy from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Circus Thrill Show will return at 2, 4, and 6 p.m.
Live concerts begin again on noon Saturday with Casey Hensley at noon, Jonathan Cox at 1 p.m., the Sugarbeats band at 2, Clifton Ross at 3, local favorite Larry Pancake at 4, and Shelby Lore at 5 p.m. Emily Davis and her band will be playing at 7 p.m., and the evening of music is capped off by local and "The Voice's" Holly Forbes, who takes the stage at 8:30 p.m.
Patterson said she hopes everyone comes out to enjoy the return of Railroad Days and listen to good music, eat good food and support local artisans and vendors. For more information, updates are available on the group’s Facebook page.