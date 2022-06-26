RUSSELL Crowds of local residents and visitors braved sweltering heat on Friday and Saturday for the return of Railroad Days in downtown Russell.
This year’s event brought food, music, a petting zoo, races and an archery tournament to the city. Local musicians included Ned Crisp and Bottomline Band, and Hammertowne and Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ Legends.
Local favorite Larry Pancake also performed, and event patrons were treated to the music of Holly Forbes, of "The Voice."
Revitalize Russell and the City of Russell sponsored the popular annual event which had been on hiatus due to COVID-19.
Event patrons were able to pause and enjoy the music which filled the streets or enjoy the musical backdrop as they browsed through tables and booths filled by local artisans and crafters.
Patrons also enjoyed a kids circus and face painting, and numerous inflatables as well. The event was free to attend and designed to give local residents a much needed opportunity to get out and enjoy themselves, Revitalize Russell President Kristie Patterson said. And while they were out enjoying the music, food and activities, Patterson said the city would also have the opportunity to showcase all of the improvements to the downtown area.
Charis Artist Lewis was one of the vendors who set up at Railroad Days, selling her handmade jewelry which can also be found on Facebook by searching Kira Nova Designs. Lewis, who grew up in Worthington, said that she can remember coming to downtown Russell as a child and always enjoying the city. Currently Lewis is a teacher in Louisiana, and she said that every time she returns home she sees the improvements the city has made.
“This is my favorite event to set up at,” Lewis said. “I just like downtown Russell. I have always thought that it was a very pretty area, and they have preserved the feel of a 'Street Fair' that I remember from when I was little.”
Lewis’ mother, Marcy Copley, currently lives in Worthington, and she said the renovations to the downtown area have had amazing results.
“I really like all of the paintings they have done downtown,” she said. “It is amazing just what fresh paint can do to make something look better. And the murals are amazing.
"What I do miss are the rides,” Copley said, perhaps hinting for a possible future return. “They used to have a lot of rides, and set a ferris wheel up across from where Super Quik is now.”
Railroad Days drew respectable crowds, and has the space and interest to expand in the future, but only the future will tell whether or not that growth will include the ferris wheel Copley would love to show her grandchildren or something — or more than one thing — better.