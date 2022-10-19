ASHLAND Towards the end of a relatively sedate and civil candidates forum on Kool Hits 105.7, Greenup County Attorney Mike Wilson brought the hammer down on his opponent, calling the Republican challenger Matthew Warnock’s no-show an insult on Tuesday.
“When I saw the format for tonight’s show, I saw there was an opening statement and a closing statement, and I thought, well I’ve given hundreds of those over my career,” he said. “By my count, my opponent has only tried one jury trial to verdict. He’s only given one opening and closing statement, so I when I seen he was coming, I thought he’d be giving his second opening and closing.
“But when he didn’t show up, I thought, that makes sense. ... Why isn’t he here tonight?
“... Is he afraid to come and debate? Is he afraid to come? That’s just crazy. Because you know what, when Mike Curtis shows up as defense counsel, he can’t run and hide.”
After listing off a who’s who of area defense attorneys — including David Mussetter, Sebastian Joy and Jeremy Clark — Wilson said Warnock’s father is a part-owner of the radio station.
“What greater insult could there be to Jim Forrest than to put on a program at this radio station and him not even have the courtesy to show up? That tells you something. There’s something wrong when you can’t come and put forward your ideas,” Wilson said.
“Show some guts,” he said. “Show some guts. You may get beat, but at least show up. You may kick me to the curb — and good for you if you did. Show up! ... That’s all I have.”
The entirety of the political forum can be found at the Kool Hits 105.7 YouTube Page and on the station’s Facebook Page. The forum was a joint effort by Kool Hits and The Daily Independent.
Here’s who also showed up (and their opponents who didn’t show):
Boyd Commissioner District 1 saw Republican David Salisbury and Democrat Heather Moore-Frame face off. The seat is currently open, after Salisbury bested current Commissioner Keith Watts in the GOP primary.
Boyd County Commissioner District 2 saw Republican Jeremy Holbrook. Incumbent Democrat Larry Brown was unable to attend due to illness in the family, Forrest said.
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods, a Democrat, showed up. His opponent, Jamie Reihs, had a problem at his house that needed attending, according to Forrest.
Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston, a Republican, showed up. Democratic challenger DJ Rymer had a last-minute scheduling conflict, according to Forrest.
Boyd County Attorney candidates Pat Hedrick, a Democrat, and Curtis Dotson, a Republican, faced off for a debate. Both are running for an open seat vacated by current county attorney Phil Hedrick, who is set to retire at the end of his term.
Greenup County Judge-Executive candidate Tom Clay, a Democrat, showed up. Republican Bobby Hall did not, due to a prior commitment to an event, according to Forrest. Both are gunning for the seat vacated by long-serving Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter, who is hanging up his straw hat after nearly 30 years in office.
Greenup County Sheriff challenger Richard Diamond, a Democrat, showed up. Forrest said incumbent sheriff Matt Smith did not respond to an invitation to the event.
Greenup County Clerk candidate Kim Fannin-Mullins, a Democrat, showed up. Andrew Imel, the Republican candidate and a current Greenup County commissioner, had a prior commitment, according to Forrest. Both are vying for a seat vacated by the retirement of long-serving clerk Pat Hieneman.
Greenup County Commissioner candidate Randy Ashley, a Democrat, showed up. Republican incumbent Earnie Duty did not respond to an invitation to the event, Forrest said.