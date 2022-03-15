ASHLAND A local organization that promotes kindness has set a goal of 1,986,400 random acts of kindness to be completed by March 19.
The Facebook movement #RACK — Random Acts of Cody Kindness — was begun by Lea Ann Reeves-Gollihue, who lost her son, Cody, in a car accident when he was 21. March 19 would have been his 26th birthday.
No. 26 was important, Reeves-Gollihue said.
“I always said I was 25 and Cody couldn’t wait to turn 26, so he could tell people he was older than his mother,” she recalled.
“Last year, we set the goal of reaching 125 countries #RACKed before his birthday and we reached 126,” she continued. “We felt the world was truly at a place where it needs kindness now more than ever, so we thought why not now? He was truly an out-of-this-world son and this goal is out of this world, so it’s fitting. We always did birthdays big in our house, so we have every year since he beat us to heaven.”
She said she settled on the massive goal of 1,986,400 acts, which could be paying for the order of the person behind them in a drive-through or simply handing out a compliment or a smile.
“We took the number of #RACK members (76,400) and multiplied by 26 (the age Cody should be turning) and derived at that number,” Reeves-Gollihuye said. “Cody firmly believed that one act of kindness could change the world as it would create a chain reaction. We thought if he believed in one act of kindness changing the world, what would he think of 1,986,400?”
She said she’s asking those who perform a random act of Cody Kindness to report it on the Facebook page, even though it’s a bit unconventional; it’s the only way to know if the goal is reached.
“We’ve also learned that when people post, it encourages others to perform an act of kindness that they may not have otherwise thought of performing,” she said.
Although it’s a huge goal, Reeves-Gollihue said she believes it is a reachable goal and if they don’t reach it, it wasn’t meant to be.
“I didn’t stop being Cody’s mom, so I won’t stop working hard to ensure his life work is continued,” she said. “He had a servant’s heart and spent his entire life working to make it kinder. His work on earth finished, but God (hasn’t) left us, so we will continue spreading Cody’s kindness.”
