RACELAND Lainey Ruby searches for wheel nuts to attach tires on her racing go-kart. Her father, Jason Ruby, is bolting the seat in her kart, which is sitting on a dolly next to his super late modified dirt track racing car. A couple feet away, Lainey’s cousin, Noah French, and their grandfather, Tony Ruby, work on mounting a tachometer in Noah’s kart.
“We are working to turn (the garage attached to the house) into the kart garage,” said Tony.
Often, it is said racing runs in the blood and that’s clearly the case at Tony’s house in Raceland as three generations prepare four vehicles for this year’s racing season on a sunny Saturday afternoon in early March.
“We’ve worked all winter,” said Jason. “I just need to raise up the steering wheel so it’s more comfortable to drive … and (Lainey’s) should be buttoned up today.”
Noah’s kart and a sport modified car in the back yard appear to be in need of more work, but the Rubys are confident their nearly five decades of racing experience will ensure the cars are ready when racing season opens in April.
“We’ll have them all ready, it won’t take long,” Tony said.
Generation one
The Rubys’ racing line can be traced to Tony who started as a teenager.
He attended races with some friends near Rubyville, Ohio, where he grew up, and felt drawn to the track.
He said he knew it was something he wanted to be around, though it took several years for him to get behind the wheel of a car.
“When I was probably 20 years old, living in Northern Ohio, was the first time I got to drive a race car,” Tony said. “And I’ve kind of been hopelessly addicted to it ever since.”
Tony started in a late model car, what he describes as a street car with the doors welded shut.
“You’d put big wheels and tires on it and go race,” Tony said.
Tony got into off-road racing when a friend, Larry Green, got a single-seat dune buggy and Tony drove it.
His love for racing has taken him to the Pontiac Silverdome and the Hoosier Dome as he raced rail buggies in the Mickey Thompson off-road series.
“I remember going to several races watching those big races,” Jason recalled. “We were always out in the garage.”
“I learned a lot driving those cars,” Tony said. “You’d really have to have a lot of aggression.”
In Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, Tony remembers 40 off-road karts lining up side by side racing on the starting line.
“I thought ‘How’s this going to work?’” Tony recalled thinking as the green flag dropped.
“I looked into the mirror and there was a car going end over end tumbling and then I felt a bang on the right side and the kart drove over my hood, we made it into the first corner,” Tony recalled, adding he finished the national event in fourth place.
“A lot of people in this area wonder how’d you learn to drive a race car that fast, they didn’t understand the racing I’d done before,” Tony said. “That’s where I really learned to drive.”
After moving to the area, Tony got out of racing for a little while, the allure of dirt track racing called him back and in 1981 he started racing again.
Generation two
Jason, 47, started racing three years ago.
“We were helping a friend out with their race cars,” Jason said. “His brother had an old modified race car chassis in the back yard sitting in the weeds, so there we had a free chassis.”
In the shop behind Tony’s house, where throughout his childhood Jason helped his father build race cars, they built a car for Jason.
“We had enough parts laying around from where Dad used to race sport modifieds, we could build one with parts,” Jason said.
“I’m kind of retired right now, I’ve turned it all over to Jason,” Tony said sitting in his living room.
Generation three
“(Noah) came to me and said ‘Papaw I want to race,’” Tony said. “I didn’t encourage it because I know it can run into a lot of money.”
Tony told Noah to try with an old yard kart he had built decades ago for his children.
After spending a summer riding it, and killing his yard, Noah was hooked.
“I’ve been around it my whole life, I just wanted to get in and try it,” Noah said.
So Tony took him to a go-kart race.
“Yep, that’s what I want to do,” Tony remembers Noah telling him.
With his mother and step father’s support, Noah talked to Tony about getting a kart of his own.
Tony suggested buying a cheap used kart to see how it went.
They took it to the races and Noah won three features last summer.
“The other racers who’ve been doing it for a while and spend big, big, big bucks, were really impressed with him,” Tony said. “To take that old crappy go-kart that Noah had and make it go, the experience I had after all these years, I had a real diverse amount of knowledge to make it go. It felt pretty good.”
Jason and Lainey were going to the races to support the family and she expressed a desire to get involved.
“After seeing my dad racing a lot it seemed like something I’d want to do,” Lainey said.
“I was excited about it, I knew it’d be a lot of fun for both of us,” Jason said. “I did have a reservation … if she’d be able to do it, but it takes the right mindset to be out there on the track and going fast and not being afraid.
“I got her a used kart and we took her to a test and tune, and she impressed me,” Jason said.
After a few test and tune sessions, it was time for her to start her first race.
“Go out and get some laps and get the experience,” Jason remembered telling her before the green flag dropped.
“For a second it felt scary, but then you get that adrenaline rush and you’re like, this is awesome,” Lainey said.
However, with Ruby blood racing through her veins, Lainey wasn’t content just turning laps and finishing fourth in her first race. In her next race she finished second.
Lainey has spent the offseason getting her car ready for the upcoming season.
One of the things of the utmost importance was changing the appearance. Lainey, a self-described “fan of rock” could not race with a hot pink kart.
It took several coats of black and silver paint to cover the hot pink and one day Lainey had an idea to make the kart her own.
“Lainey picked out the graphics, it evolved as we went,” Jason said. “She was looking at it and we both decided something needs to go on the front there.”
“I’ve always been into rock, I was listening to Iron Maiden, I was like hmmm, I think that would be a cool name,” Lainey said.
The Rubys’ racing heritage is seen in all aspects of racing, even the go-karts numbers.
Noah is racing his grandfather’s number, 53, and Lainey is racing 75, her grandfather’s number (53) plus her father’s number (22).
Money vs. knowledge
“Knowledge is what makes them go. It’s not necessarily money,” Tony said.
While racing is inherently expensive, the Rubys don’t have nearly the budget many of their competitors have.
“There are guys with $80,000 in their car and they’re out there trying to win $400,” Jason said. “They’ve just got money to throw at it.”
Jason recalled times he strapped into a car with a traded junkyard S-10 engine and around $2,000 in the car and competitively raced against drivers who spent 40 times that.
The wealth of knowledge the family has acquired over five decades of racing helps bridge the gap in capital investment.
“The key is to ask questions,” Lainey said about learning from her father and grandfather.
The Rubys stressed the importance of math when setting up a car to go racing. Between adjusting the chamber or adjusting the toe angle or the timing of the engine or even simply weighing the car, it all boils down to math.
“It’s not just about (that) you built a racecar and put a big motor in it and expect to win. You have to know math, you have to know physics,” Jason said.
“If you’re too dumb to do the math, you’re too dumb to win the race,” Tony said.
“The things the suspension does and everything else, there is a lot of physics involved and that’s something I’ve enjoyed teaching Lainey. It has made her pay more attention in school,” Jason said.
In addition to the math, the teenagers work on the mechanics of all the cars.
“I underestimated how much work you have put into it,” Lainey said.
The cars
Keeping four cars race ready takes a lot of effort.
“It keeps you busy,” Tony said.
“It’s a lot of fun, it can be just as much frustration, but it’s all worth it in the end,” Jason said.
Both of the “big cars” run small block Chevy engines, while the karts use an off-the-shelf engine from Harbor Freight.
The karts run the Wheelersburg 1/5 mile track at an average of 40-45 mph.
“I didn’t realize how fast you go, how quick things can happen,” Noah said about his first time behind the wheel.
“Lots of people underestimate you (as a girl) whenever you get out there. You’ve got to do your best,” Lainey said. “Don’t worry about other people, worry about yourself.”
The bigger cars run much faster.
“We’re pushing 95 mph or so. In a late model you can do ⅜ mile in 15 seconds,” Tony said.
The feeling of speed on a dirt track is something the racers have a hard time explaining.
“Ever since I got into a race car, amusement park rides don’t do it for me anymore,” Tony said.
The thrill of racing is what keeps the Rubys in the pits at area tracks week in and week out from April to October.
The speed of the big cars is already calling to the children.
“I want to work my way up,” Lainey said about her future plans for racing.
“When I can touch the pedal and can look over the front end,” Noah said, about wanting to move up the bigger cars. “I’m going to work my hardest to get one.”
But it’s not all easy going, Lainey said. “The amount of bruises I get afterwards. I come to school and all my friends would be ‘oh my God, what happened to your arm?’ and I’d be like ‘racing, racing happened to my arm.’ It’s worth it 100%.”
Friday vs. Saturday nights
Weekends for the family are booked up during racing season. The go-karts run on Friday nights and the big cars on Saturday.
“It’s hard to say,” Tony said, when asked which night he enjoyed the most.
“One you’re going for personal satisfaction, the other you’re going to watch them race,” Jason said.
“At my age, I’d just as soon see him win as me win,” Tony said. “Though if we race together I wouldn’t hold back.”
The teenagers both have a clear favorite night.
“Saturday night, it’s fun watching the races,” Noah said.
“It’s nice to spend time with your family,” Lainey added.
When asked who he’d most like to win, Jason answered, “I’d rather Lainey win a race than myself.”
“To me, first and foremost, I want to go out and have fun,” Jason said. “If I come in dead last, if I win a race I’m going to be on cloud nine, as much hard work as you put into it, it’s got to stay fun.”
When asked which night made the adults more nervous, they instantly responded “Friday.”
“There is some nail biting going on watching your kid out there and some of those kids get rough, they beat and bang,” Jason said.
Tony added the safety equipment in the late model cars makes it difficult for drivers to get seriously hurt. “But now go-karts, you’re in an open car, you’ve got no seat belt, no roll cage. You’ve got a racing suit, gloves and a helmet.”
Both cousins said they wanted to beat the other. That competition led to a memorable moment for the family.
“I got a little happy. I felt good that race. I was going up on the high side and I thought I could squeeze myself through and I couldn’t,” Noah said.
“He got the right front and bumped the wall. He went one way and the kart went the other way. They were both up in the air. He went tumbling and came down hard on the track. Now, that’s scary,” Tony recalled.
“He was trying to pass her,” Jason added.
“I was right in front of him. His kart almost hit me in the head,” Laney said.
Noah got up and ran off the track before he collapsed once he reached safety.
“He was more worried about his kart than him,” Jason recalls.
The racing family
While the Rubys’s racing runs three generations deep, that’s not uncommon in the pits on Friday and Saturday nights.
“It is a great thing to do together. It’s now a lot of second or third, even fourth generation drivers coming into it,” Tony said.
Those family ties lead to a family atmosphere and willingness to help out fellow racers.
“In all my life, some of the best people I’ve met, I’ve met at the race track, good-wholesome, hard-working people,” Tony said.
Jason said racers will help each other any way they can. If a racer needs a part and a competitor has it, they will give it to them.
“It’s like that every track you go to,” Jason said. “Everybody is willing to help everyone out. They want to see you race because they know what is involved in getting there.”
They said it was a family atmosphere at the races that provides a safe place for children to grow up.
“You spend your money on race cars, you can’t buy drugs,” Tony joked.
When asked about if or when they could see themselves no longer racing, the Rubys said they couldn’t.
“When I’m too old to get out of bed,” Jason joked.
“The next generation is going to keep it going,” Tony added.
Tony recalled racers he watched as a child who have only retired in the last few seasons as other racers that raced and won well into their 70s.
Jason’s other family
“I’m a combat veteran, I was medically retired after 16 years,” Jason said.
Jason was in the Navy for four years and in the Army for 12, working as a military police, a heavy equipment operator before spending his last four years as a master weapons instructor.
“I cherish my time in the military. The friendships I made are unbreakable,” Jason said.
Jason decided to use his number and decals to raise awareness of an issue that takes the lives of 22 veterans a day, veteran suicide.
“I felt it was my duty to help raise awareness, and it’s a good place to do it at a racetrack because there can be up to 5,000 people there,” Jason said.
Jason said every time he takes to the track he is honored to be able remember those with whom he served.
“Lot of things you go through in combat leaves a lasting effect, but also forms bonds that can never, ever be broken,” Jason said.
Return for Tony
While Tony may talk about being “mostly retired” as he sits in his living room, his words change as he works on his family’s cars and walks past a car in the back yard.
After showing off the project currently filling his garage, a 1940 Ford he is building into a period correct race car for the street, Tony heads to the corner of his yard where Jason’s previous race car sits, a sport modified.
“It won’t take any work to get this running,” Tony said. “I’m going to race a few races this year.”
Noah has different plans for the car. He climbs into the seat and grabs the steering wheel.
“We’d need a different seat for you,” Tony said.
“I can’t wait to get in the big cars,” Noah replied.
“He’s got another year in his current class (of go-karts) and a year in the next age group, and then maybe,” Tony said.
It’s clear the car will run on area tracks soon, but whose name will be above the door seems to be up for debate.