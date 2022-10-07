RACELAND Times change and cities change, but Raceland has found a path to honor the history of the city while moving it forward and advancing toward the future.
There are a lot of projects currently underway in Raceland designed to beautify the city while honoring its history and attracting new business and residents.
“One of the things we are trying to do is make Raceland attractive,” Raceland Police Chief Don Sammons said. “We are putting in a lot of murals and benches on Greenup Avenue, Pond Run and Chin Street.”
Added to that are numerous planters filled with flowers that will be added to the intersections to help with the city’s overall appearance, making it brighter and more friendly to the residents and visitors.
Sammons also said at the city’s Butterfly Garden there will be a white fence installed along the back side. “And then we are going to have the kids (local art students) go down and paint butterflies, flowers and things like that on the fence. and they will also be painting the stage at the City Park.”
“It’s all about community involvement,” Raceland Mayor Eddie Cumpton said. “We are trying to get people who want to be part of this city to help enrich it.” The local students are a big part of the community beautification project, both Cumpton and Sammons said.
Along with improving the general appearance, the goal of any city is to spur economic development. Cumpton said his philosophy is to “Hire the right people, then get out of their way.” Cumpton said it is always important to stay humble and know the worth of other people who are working toward the same goal, and not micromanage. With people like Sammons and City Manager Dustin Burchett, it is always better to take their advice and input on current and future projects. “Dustin and Don are invested in the city,” he said. “And whatever they do inside or outside of this job, they will always try to do their best.”
Burchett said the city has made great strides toward a more professional business model, and that process began before he was hired. “We have upgraded our billing systems,” he said. “And our mapping and everything else we could think of. That helped our infrastructure, and once that is taken care of, other things fall into place much easier. and now the city is seeing some of the most prosperous times it has ever had.”
That prosperity has helped to facilitate other improvements.
The city has been involved with cleaning up abandoned properties, Sammons said. The city took over one abandoned property, for instance, which has become the city impound lot. Another building was purchased and the existing structure torn down, and the “free” space was used to expand the city park.
“We worked together on all this,” Cumpton said. “And passed a lot of things and we brought a lot of money into the city. There was a lot of discussion,” he said. “But it was healthy discussion because we all wanted to make the best choices for the city and worked to accomplish what we are here to do.”
That spirit of cooperation, he said, has carried over to the community as well. Residents are more than willing, he said, to match their local government in the effort to make Raceland a better city. Or, as he said, make a great town better. When city workers and a supervised work detail from the jail were cleaning up a nuisance property, Cumpton said all of the neighbors jumped in to help and started improvement projects on their own properties.
“During the 1920s through the 1950s, Raceland had a vibrant downtown area,” Sammons, a local historian, said. “But after the highways relocated, that kind of died out. But Dustin and the mayor have worked hard to do things to revive that.
“Adding benches and repainting curbs goes in with that, and all the other city projects,” he said.
Those efforts combined with Burchett’s efforts to draw in businesses are paying off dividends, Sammons said. That’s also the city rationale for buying old buildings and tearing them down to beautify the city. One of those new businesses will be a splash pad that will be going in at the city park. The venture is collaborative with city workers helping to prepare the site Sammons said, though it is an independent business.
Burchett said the city has really been involved in the grant cycles to fund these improvements. “We have worked heavily on little things, but they are important things,” he said. They have received some important grants from the Foundation for the Tri-State, for instance, which have helped fund things such as fencing and flower boxes in front of the senior center. Another improvement Burchett said has major impact was the awning on the front of the city building that was spearheaded by the mayor when he was still a member of the city council.
Burchett, Cumpton and Sammons all agree no one group or person can completely change the looks and fortunes of the city. But when everyone commits to making their hometown a better place, and everyone works together, great things can be done. and there is no better place to do those great things than the place you call home.