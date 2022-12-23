FLEMINGSBURG Raceland-Worthington Elementary Ram-Bow Archers earned first place in the Fleming County Bad to the Bow Archery event, with six of the top 10 elementary boys: Isaac Brown (first), Tristian Jobe (fifth), Donovan Kindermann (sixth), Beau Archie (eighth), Keith Jenkins (ninth) and Channon Thomas (10th).
Raceland's girls placed seven out of the top 10: Calli Bentley (first), Emmalee Vanderhoof (second), Kendall Moore (fourth), Josie Ison (fifth), Chloe Ingles (sixth), Daisy Stapleton (seventh), Shailee Cordle (ninth) and Laken Smith (10th).
With its first state qualifying team score, Raceland is ranked No. 12 in the state.
Raceland Middle School's Caden Smith finished in first place. Raceland's Gatlin Stephens was third place in middle school.
Raceland-Worthington High School's Maddison Hampton earned first place as well.