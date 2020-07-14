CATLETTSBURG A joint operation by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force and the Flatwoods Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Raceland man Friday night.
Keith A. Chaffins, 38, was booked early Saturday morning in the Boyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chaffins is currently being held on a $5,000 bond, according to online jail records.
At around 11 p.m., task force and Flatwoods officers conducted a buy/bust on Chaffins in the 1000 block of Winchester Avenue in Ashland, according to the task force. After seeing the money change hands, the team moved in and stopped Chaffins’ vehicle, court records show.
A task force release states Boyd County Sheriff deputies, Ashland Police and a Flatwoods K-9 unit searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine, prescription pills and cash.
Court records show officers also recovered the buy money as well.
The North East Kentucky Drug Task Force is comprised of officers from the Ashland Police Department, Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police. It is part of the federally funded Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.
(606) 326-2653 |