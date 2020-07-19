RACELAND The City Council of Raceland met on Thursday through Zoom. Among the things discussed were the possibility of having a farmer’s market at the city park and speeding issues in and around school zones, an issue expected to increase when the school year begins. One possible solution was an increased police presence, with officers employing radar at problem hours during the day. Other things discussed were the possibility of moving older equipment such as vehicles no longer in use to surplus status, and then holding an auction to sell such surplus.
The council discussed the ordinance for sale of alcohol in Raceland, and the ordinance covered how to apply for an alcohol license, as well as the different types of licenses which would be available. The ABC Administrator for Raceland will be Mayor Talmadge McPeek, a common practice in many cities, and McPeek will not be accepting any sort of salary for that position. The first reading of the ordinance was approved, and there will be a second reading today at a special meeting, also conducted over the Zoom framework.