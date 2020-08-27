ASHLAND An area native who followed in her father’s footsteps to become an attorney has been named Top Corporate Counsel in the Tampa Bay area by Tampa Bay Business Journal.
Kimberly Wales Limer, daughter of Cody and Karen Wales of Flatwoods, is director and associate counsel at Home Shopping Network in St. Petersburg.
A 1994 graduate of Raceland-Worthington High School, Limer graduated with honors from Transylvania University, where she earned a bachelor of arts in English. She served as an Ameri-Corps volunteer in Salyersville for a year before attending law school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Limer worked at a Tampa employment law firm for a few years before becoming in-house counsel for HSN.
Her job for HSN is to develop legally compliant policies and processes designed to treat workers fairly while mitigating legal risk. She oversees compliance with state and local employment laws, including sick time and family and medical leave. There are other responsibilities, too.
“Any and all anti-discrimination laws at the federal and state levels, advising HR investigations, and if we do have a claim, I would handle the defense of that, including responding to state and local agencies where claims may be filed,” Limer explained. “The company really tries hard to treat workers fairly.”
Limer said she wasn’t always interested in law.
“My dad is a lawyer and he works in-house for Ashland Oil, so it’s kind of the same, but the job is in different areas of law,” she said. “At first, I wasn’t interested, but he and my mom encouraged me to give law school a try, so I went, and I decided it was the right fit.”
She said one of the things she likes about her job is it requires analytical thinking.
“I like a good intellectual challenge,” she said. “And, you’re in a position to help people.”
Limer started working for HSN in 2005.
“It was in the area of law I love, which is employment, and it was in St. Pete, where I was living,” she said of the job’s advantages. “It’s a unique business and I thought it would be a fun place to work.”
Not only has it been fun, she said, people she meets are intrigued by it.
“My working for HSN is usually the most interesting conversation point, like on a plane, when you’re asking, ‘What’s your name?’ and “Where do you live?’ and ‘What do you do?’” Limer said.
HSN is part of Qurate Retail Group, which includes QVC and Zulily and is an employer in 19 states.
The Top Corporate Counsel program recognizes outstanding Tampa Bay attorneys nominated by the public. Nominees undergo a rigorous evaluation process, including completing lengthy questionnaires and in-depth interviews. Honorees are selected for exhibiting high ethical standards, possessing exemplary professional skills, and making an impact in both their companies and communities.
Limer has been previously recognized as Big Sister of the Year by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay and is also active with the Tampa Bay Association of Corporate Counsel, chairing the Community Outreach Committee for many years. She is vice president of member development and president-elect; Limer will be the chapter’s first female president.
Limer and her husband, Steve, live in St. Petersburg.
(606) 326-2661 |