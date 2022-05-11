RACELAND Raceland-Worthington Independent Schools announced it will begin an artificial turf project for its high school football field by the end of this month.
According to the school, the field should be ready for when the Rams host Ashland in their home opener on Friday, Aug. 19.
Said Superintendent Larry Coldiron: “We have transformed our facilities the past five years, and this is just another example. Our community stepped up in 2015 when we asked them to enact a facilities nickel tax. Raceland Schools have reaped tremendous benefit from that nickel and this is just another example.”
The cost of the project is $792,398, according to Coldiron.
Coldiron said upgrades across the schools — including “The Palace” aka the high school gymnasium, the cultural arts center and the entire middle school project — “started long before my tenure.”
Every classroom in the district now features Lite the Nite touchscreen panels, according to Coldiron. Raceland was also one of the first districts in Kentucky to have a 1:1 ratio on students:Chromebook.
“Our new playgrounds, lighted sidewalks and new tennis courts have become amazing attractions for our community,” Coldiron said.
Coldiron said the schools have gone to bid on a bathroom renovation at Campbell Elementary.