featured top story
Raceland drops mask mandate: Greenup districts could follow
- Emily Porter | The Daily Independent
-
-
- Comments
The Raceland Board of Education voted to remove the mask mandate for the district Monday. Greenup and Russell will evaluate mask mandates Friday.
Superintendent Larry Coldiron said conversations were had with the board and the health department.
He said the board had discussions on “the different things that you’re hearing from different groups on masks while being vaccinated and boosted that’s been out there for a while now. We feel like all of our staff has the opportunity to take care, to take advantage of that as well as our students.”
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services gives a timeline on vaccine milestones.
Vaccines were made available through emergency use authorization (EUA) for those 16 and older in April of 2021. The following month the EUA expanded to those 12 through 15.
As far as FDA approval, which can be an important factor to some, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for those 16 and older in August 2021. The Moderna vaccine, now being marketed as Spikevax, was FDA approved for those 18 and older just days ago on Jan. 31.
EUA of Pfizer has expanded all the way to 5-year-olds as of Nov. 3, as boosters became eligible for all adults later that month. Those aged 16 and 17 have been eligible for a booster for about two months, having the eligibility expanded Dec. 10, 2021.
Just over a month ago, on Jan. 10, the booster was expanded to children 12 and older and immunocompromised children ages 5 through 11.
The decision to lift the mask mandate comes as Greenup County is still well into red territory on the incident rate map and COVID cases continue to run rampant nationwide. Coldiron said Raceland’s numbers have stayed low, and in previous conversations with The Daily Independent credited that to students being good about mask wearing, tracing and other precautions.
When asked about how this decision impacts students who are particularly vulnerable to the virus due to certain health concerns, Coldiron said they can still wear a mask. Some students and staff were still wearing them as of Tuesday when the mandate was lifted.
Coldiron said there was no virtual option for those who may be uncomfortable with a school environment that does not have universal masking. He says he has only had positive feedback so far, though.
A statement released by Russell Independent Schools said Superintendent Sean Horne was in the conversation as well as Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea.
The statement said: “On Friday, February 11, the Superintendents of Russell Independent, Greenup County and Raceland-Worthington Independent Schools participated in a meeting with the Greenup County Health Department. Universal masking in schools was one topic of discussion.
“As a result of the conversation, the Superintendents agreed to monitor the State Incident Rate along with individual District COVID-19 rates up to March 1, 2022. In agreement with Greenup County Schools, on Friday, February 18, we will review the District incident rate and make a determination regarding universal masking in our schools and the protocols that will be followed when students or staff are COVID-19 positive,” the statement said.
However, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services say children older than 2 should wear masks indoors in the organizations’ guidance for schools regardless of vaccination status.
The Kentucky guidelines say schools should consider the level of community transmission in the school and community as well as vaccination coverage in the community. The guidance also says “full implementation of all layers is recommended when sustained incidence of COVID-19 in a community is substantial or high (orange or red).”
When removing guidelines, they should be one at a time and increases in cases should be monitored.
The recommended layers of protection strategies are promoting and offering vaccination, masks, physical distancing, screening testing, ventilation, hand washing and respiratory etiquette, isolation, quarantine, contact tracing and cleaning and disinfection.
All eastern Kentucky counties were in the red as of Monday’s map, the day the board made the decision. Greenup is listed at 100.1, which is four times the number to turn a county red. Boyd is listed not far off with 90.8 and Carter soars above with 143.9. Similar numbers are seen across the region.
These numbers report the average number of daily new cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days. An incident rate over 25 places a county in red.
Four counties in Kentucky are in orange, one in Northern Kentucky and the remaining three are located in the western portion of the state. There are no yellow or green counties statewide.
According to Monday’s daily report from the Department of Health and Human Services, 17.93% of Kentuckians are currently positive with COVID-19, with 18,593 positive PCR tests reported. Those aged 10 to 19 are reported to have a 14% positivity rate statewide. Newborn to 9-year-olds have a reported 8.3% positivity rate.
Ages 20 to 29, 30 to 39, and 40 to 49 are higher in positivity rate than the 10 to 19 group at 17.1%, 15.9% and 14.4% respectively, according to the report.
Greenup reported 33 new cases Monday, according to the report.
The health department will also no longer be responsible for contact tracing, and primary care physicians will handle the tracing, according to a Raceland school district Facebook page.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Articles
- Work starts on U.S. 60 in Boyd
- UPDATE: Authorities capture stabbing suspect
- Handful of indictments in Boyd
- Bath cleans up 61st, tops Rowan
- Eagles grappling with greatness: Johnson Central takes home 14th consecutive region title
- Ringside seats in Boyd
- Man charged after firing gun
- City may look to reshuffle
- Grayson man charged with manslaughter
- Boyd sheriff opposed to upcoming performance
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.